Hype Boss Welcomes Megan Maxwell And Ashley Valderrey To Support Rapid Growth And Creative Expansion

- Holly Meyer Lucas, Founder and CEO of Hype BossJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hype Boss , the fast-growing branding, PR, and marketing agency known for helping high-profile individuals and organizations tell their stories and amplify their brands, is excited to announce the addition of two powerhouse professionals to its team. Megan Maxwell joins as Creative Content Specialist, while Ashley Valderrey comes aboard as Account Manager-two strategic hires that reflect the agency's continued momentum and commitment to excellence.Megan Maxwell is a dynamic creative with a sharp eye for design and a passion for storytelling. With over a decade of experience across marketing, social media, and content creation, she brings brands to life through smart strategy and stunning execution. From launching her own boutique to creating high-performing content for diverse clients, Megan blends aesthetic vision with strategic thinking. She's highly collaborative, detail-oriented, and focused on creating content that not only looks good but drives results. At Hype Boss, Megan supports clients with content creation, video editing, graphic design, and implementation of strategic creative direction. Her fresh perspective and deep understanding of brand-audience connection-fueled by her own popular TikTok page (@megmax15)-make her a standout addition to the team.Ashley Valderrey brings over 20 years of experience in customer service and sales, making her a natural fit for the role of Account Manager. Known for building strong, lasting relationships, Ashley brings a client-first mindset and a strategic lens to every engagement. She thrives at the intersection of people and performance-leading brand initiatives, managing digital campaigns, and navigating complex timelines with grace and clarity. At Hype Boss, she serves as a trusted guide and proactive partner to clients, ensuring every campaign runs smoothly and exceeds expectations. With her organization, enthusiasm, and“we've got this” energy, Ashley helps clients feel confident, supported, and excited about their marketing journey.“These two hires represent exactly where Hype Boss is headed-toward deeper creativity, sharper strategy, and an even higher level of client service,” said Holly Meyer Lucas, Founder and CEO of Hype Boss.“We are so excited to have Megan and Ashley on board as we continue to grow and evolve.”“At Hype Boss, we're not just a service provider-we're a strategic partner in our clients' growth,” added Hallie Rosenthal, Chief Operating Officer at Hype Boss.“Megan and Ashley bring the creativity and operational excellence that let us scale while still delivering the personalized attention our clients count on.”The team expansion follows a wave of recent wins for Hype Boss, including the newly announced launch of PodPlus Studios at The Mother Ship , and major momentum for Hype Boss clients. Based in Jupiter, Florida, Hype Boss continues to thrive as a leader in innovative branding and strategic storytelling, helping clients across industries turn vision into visibility and bold ideas into breakthrough success.About Hype BossHype Boss is a strategic branding and creative agency founded in 2023 by Holly Meyer Lucas and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. The agency specializes in PR, brand strategy, and creative direction for businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators. With a focus on helping clients articulate and amplify their brand identity, Hype Boss delivers tailored solutions that integrate visual storytelling, market positioning, and audience development. Hype Boss couples its expertise in brand strategy with a modern approach to public relations, leveraging digital media and platform-native social content to build awareness, engagement, and lasting impact. The agency partners with clients at every stage of growth to ensure their message resonates, their presence is elevated, and their brand is positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit hypeboss

