Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out Near Surat Airport Runway, Flights Diverted

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 29 (IANS) A sudden fire broke out near the runway of Surat International Airport on Thursday, prompting emergency action by the airport authorities.

The incident led to the temporary closure of the runway and disruption of multiple flight services.

According to airport officials, dry grass in the vicinity of the runway caught fire, likely due to a spark from a gas gun used to deter bird activity around the airport.

Upon detecting the fire, authorities immediately halted all runway operations, and fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control swiftly, and no casualties or property damage were reported.

Airport Director Anand Sharma confirmed that the fire was extinguished after quick intervention by the fire department. He emphasised that the situation was handled efficiently, with all safety protocols followed. Though no injuries were reported, the incident caused disruptions in flight schedules.

An Air India Express flight bound for Delhi was halted on the runway and could not take off. A helicopter that was scheduled to land had to be diverted to the Hazira helipad.

Additionally, Ventura's flight was redirected to Ahmedabad, while the Air India Express flight arriving from Hyderabad was also diverted to Ahmedabad. The Bengaluru-Surat flight was rerouted to Vadodara.

The airport has resumed operations following clearance from the fire and safety teams. Authorities are further investigating the exact cause of the fire and reviewing safety protocols to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Surat International Airport, located in Magdalla, approximately 20 km from the city centre, spans an area of 784 acres. The airport features a runway measuring 2,906 meters in length, suitable for Code 'C' aircraft operations.

The airport's newly expanded terminal, inaugurated in December 2023, encompasses an area of 25,520 square meters.

It is designed to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours - 1,200 domestic and 600 international - with provisions to increase capacity to 3,000 passengers per hour. The annual passenger handling capacity is projected to rise to 5.5 million.

In terms of flight operations, Surat International Airport manages an average of 32 flights per day.

In May 2024, the airport handled a record 1.47 lakh passengers, comprising 1.34 lakh domestic and 13,907 international travellers.

During the same month, the airport operated 1,348 domestic and 102 international flights. The airport's infrastructure includes parking facilities for 11 aircraft and an apron area capable of accommodating up to 51 aircraft simultaneously.