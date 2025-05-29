Vani Shares The Lead With Amandeep And Vidhatri In 7Th Leg Of WPGT
Playing at the JWGC in Mysuru, Vani shot 71, as did her friend and former Hero Women's Indian Open runner-up, Amandeep Drall, and local star, Vidhatri Urs.
The trio shot 1-over 71 each as none of the players broke par on the course, which had seen a lot of rain over the last few days. In fact, with more rain expected, the players will go out in a shotgun start in the second round on Friday morning.
The course continued to be wet as it had rained over the last couple of days. That also meant preferred lies were being used. The wet fairways and the mild drizzle, plus the winds added made it challenging. The forecast for Friday is more rain.
Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the opening leg this season, was tied for fourth with a round of 2-over 72.
Vani Kapoor had two birdies against three bogeys, as did Vidhatri Urs. Amandeep Drall had pars through the front nine and then had two birdies against three bogeys on the back nine.
Rhea had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine and then a double bogey on the par-4 11th, but she recovered some ground with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and the 17th.
Jasmine Shekar was the only player to play one of the stretches in under par. She shot 1-under 35 with two birdies against one bogey on the front nine. However, she had four bogeys on the return journey. Jasmine, among the winners last year, was fifth with 3-over 73, while Durga Nittur shot 74 to be sixth.
Khushi Khanijau was the sole seventh with 75, and four players, Karishma Govind, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, and Lavanya Jadon, were tied eighth at 6-over 76 each.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment