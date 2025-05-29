How Ipsos Helps Businesses Know The New America

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the 2024 U.S. election, Ipsos research shows that 69% of Americans say they prefer to buy from brands that align with their values - yet 56% believe businesses should remain neutral on political issues.

From political polarization to brand backlash, organizations and institutions face new and urgent challenges when communicating with the public or connecting with consumers. Those that adapt and understand this landscape stand to gain ground, but inaction is not an option.

That's why Ipsos , one of the world's leading market research and polling companies, is helping its clients Know the New America with a slate of solutions and services designed to help brands meet the moment.

"The American public demands brands that align with their values while exhibiting authenticity - and swiftly penalizes hypocrisy or performative actions," said Julia Glidden, Group President of Ipsos Public Affairs in the U.S.

"As one of the most trusted researchers across the public and private sectors, Ipsos is uniquely positioned to help leaders monitor public perception, adapt to this high-risk, high-reward business landscape, and act on emerging opportunities."

Ipsos' Know the New America capabilities span from social listening and message testing to market positioning and creative evaluation. Together, they empower brands to act with clarity and confidence in a world where words matter more than ever.

Ipsos' Insights2Influence leverages desk research, ethnography, and trended polling to keep brands ahead of tomorrow's reputational issues , while Opinion Edge draws on real-time policy and social data to help them stay in touch with stakeholder attitudes. Workshops such as the Values Alignment Workshop help brands ensure authenticity with consumer values, while the U.S. Brand Association and Global Values studies helps determine the impact of their geographic and cultural positioning.

"At this pivotal moment, no brand can afford to be unsure where they stand. Ipsos' rigorous and proven research guarantees that leaders have information and insights they can trust, no matter their industry or business challenge," said Nick Mercurio, Chief Client and Growth Officer, Ipsos North America.

To learn how Ipsos can help you adapt to uncertainty and align your operations and messaging with consumer priorities, visit our solutions toolkit today.

You can also learn more by exploring our POV on the "Listen, Learn, Respond" framework , or by reading Insights to Activate: Know the New America , which explains what brands and specific sectors like CPG, retail, tech, and healthcare need to know about new shifts in public opinion.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

SOURCE Ipsos

