New York Teachers Named To Curriculum Associates' 2025 Class Of Extraordinary Educatorstm

Sarah Silvernail of Schroon Lake Central School in Schroon Lake, NY, Alyssa Smith of Berne-Knox-Westerlo Elementary School in Berne, NY, and Tracey Fuller of Chatham Middle School in Chatham, NY receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Sarah Silvernail of Schroon Lake Central School in Schroon Lake, Alyssa Smith of Berne-Knox-Westerlo Elementary School in Berne, and Tracey Fuller of Chatham Middle School in Chatham to its 2025 class of Extraordinary Educators , an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from across the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades K–8. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Silvernail, Smith, and Fuller are part of a select group of 29 educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. They also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement strategies, and stretched the expectations and achievement of their students.

"To me, being an Extraordinary Educator means creating a classroom culture of inclusivity," said Silvernail. "This means planning instruction that incorporates universal design and ensuring all students can access the curriculum."

"In my classroom, we live by the motto 'equal is not always fair,'" said Smith. "My students each have unique needs and learning styles and therefore require different types of support. I hope to be the exact kind of teacher each of my students needs in their life when they walk through that classroom door."

"Teaching multiple grade levels in one classroom can be challenging, but it's a great example of why it's so important to meet each student where they are-supporting their individual strengths and addressing their unique learning needs," said Fuller.

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles-from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates and Extraordinary Educator alumni.

"The impact these teachers make creates ripple effects in their communities and across the country," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable educators and the transformative work they do to ensure better students outcomes. Our Extraordinary Educators, selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions, embody our mission of impact in the classroom and work to unlock the potential of every student."

This class of Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and explore new and unique ways to prepare the next generation of learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

