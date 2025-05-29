Lighthouse Guild Awards $195,000 In College Scholarships To 17 Blind Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Guild announced today it is awarding scholarships totaling $195,000 to 17 students from across the country who are legally blind and will be entering college or attending graduate school this fall.

Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild's Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3 million in college scholarships to students who are legally blind. Former recipients have gone on to successful careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, and neuroscientists.

“Our scholarship program is a powerful investment in the future of students who are blind or have low vision,” said Thomas Panek, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild.“These remarkable students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and perseverance. We are proud to support them as they pursue their goals and contribute their talents to the world.”

The 2025 Lighthouse Guild scholarship recipients will be attending some of the nation's most competitive colleges and universities. The awards are based on academic excellence and merit, helping students who are legally blind make a successful transition to higher education.

Recipient of the Lighthouse Guild Scholar- $40K ($10K per year over 4 years)

Aubree Lautenschuetz, Plattsburgh, NY – Attending Case Western Reserve University

Recipient of the Visual Aid Volunteers of Florida Scholarship - $12,500

Andrew Feng, Boca Raton, FL – Attending University of Notre Dame

Recipient of the Daniel M. Callahan Memorial Scholarship - $10,000

Andrea Hernandez, Laredo, TX – Attending the University of Texas at Austin

Recipient of the Dr. Neil S. Patel Memorial Scholarship - $2,500

MaKenzie Love, Commercial Point, OH – Attending Miami University

Lighthouse Guild $10K Scholarship Recipients



Andrew Gillespie, Loveland, OH – Purdue University

Daniel Gunderson, Chicago, IL – Washington University in St. Louis

Toban Harnish, Lebanon, PA – Messiah University

Elliot Lapp, Atlanta, GA – University of Georgia

Elektra Larson, Washington, D.C. – Georgia Institute of Technology

Madeline Major, Plymouth, MN – University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Kaelyn McColl, Chicago, IL – Harvard College

Sid Miller, Cedar Grove, WI – Milwaukee Area Technical College

Brooke Petro, Leawood, KS – Creighton University

Zoe Tseng, Tinley Park, IL – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Quinn Wagner, Reading, PA – Cornell University

Lucy Ye, Flushing, NY – Queens College, City University of New York Amanie Riley, Graduate Student, New York, NY – Dominican University of New York

*Scholarship recipients' photos and quotes available here

About Lighthouse Guild

Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org

