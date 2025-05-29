Lighthouse Guild Awards $195,000 In College Scholarships To 17 Blind Students
Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild's Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3 million in college scholarships to students who are legally blind. Former recipients have gone on to successful careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, and neuroscientists.
“Our scholarship program is a powerful investment in the future of students who are blind or have low vision,” said Thomas Panek, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild.“These remarkable students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and perseverance. We are proud to support them as they pursue their goals and contribute their talents to the world.”
The 2025 Lighthouse Guild scholarship recipients will be attending some of the nation's most competitive colleges and universities. The awards are based on academic excellence and merit, helping students who are legally blind make a successful transition to higher education.
Recipient of the Lighthouse Guild Scholar- $40K ($10K per year over 4 years)
Aubree Lautenschuetz, Plattsburgh, NY – Attending Case Western Reserve University
Recipient of the Visual Aid Volunteers of Florida Scholarship - $12,500
Andrew Feng, Boca Raton, FL – Attending University of Notre Dame
Recipient of the Daniel M. Callahan Memorial Scholarship - $10,000
Andrea Hernandez, Laredo, TX – Attending the University of Texas at Austin
Recipient of the Dr. Neil S. Patel Memorial Scholarship - $2,500
MaKenzie Love, Commercial Point, OH – Attending Miami University
Lighthouse Guild $10K Scholarship Recipients
- Andrew Gillespie, Loveland, OH – Purdue University Daniel Gunderson, Chicago, IL – Washington University in St. Louis Toban Harnish, Lebanon, PA – Messiah University Elliot Lapp, Atlanta, GA – University of Georgia Elektra Larson, Washington, D.C. – Georgia Institute of Technology Madeline Major, Plymouth, MN – University of Minnesota Twin Cities Kaelyn McColl, Chicago, IL – Harvard College Sid Miller, Cedar Grove, WI – Milwaukee Area Technical College Brooke Petro, Leawood, KS – Creighton University Zoe Tseng, Tinley Park, IL – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Quinn Wagner, Reading, PA – Cornell University Lucy Ye, Flushing, NY – Queens College, City University of New York Amanie Riley, Graduate Student, New York, NY – Dominican University of New York
*Scholarship recipients' photos and quotes available here
About Lighthouse Guild
Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org
Attachment
-
Lighthouse Guild
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment