Danone: Executive Committee Change
Press Release – Paris, May 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM CEST
Executive Committee Change
Today, Danone announces that Shane Grant, Group Deputy CEO, CEO Americas and EVP Dairy, Plant-Based and Global Sales, and a member of Danone's Executive Committee, has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside of the company. His move will be effective on June 13th, 2025.
For now, Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, Group Deputy CEO, will take over Shane's scope, in addition to her current responsibilities.
Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of us all, I'd like to thank Shane for his strong contribution since joining the company in 2020. His leadership has been key in advancing Danone's business-from North America to Latin America, from commercial teams to categories - leaving a strong base on which we will further build. We all wish Shane the very best in his future endeavors.”
