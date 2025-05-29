Danone: Executive Committee Change

Press Release – Paris, May 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM CEST

Executive Committee Change

Today, Danone announces that Shane Grant, Group Deputy CEO, CEO Americas and EVP Dairy, Plant-Based and Global Sales, and a member of Danone's Executive Committee, has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside of the company. His move will be effective on June 13th, 2025.

For now, Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, Group Deputy CEO, will take over Shane's scope, in addition to her current responsibilities.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of us all, I'd like to thank Shane for his strong contribution since joining the company in 2020. His leadership has been key in advancing Danone's business-from North America to Latin America, from commercial teams to categories - leaving a strong base on which we will further build. We all wish Shane the very best in his future endeavors.”

