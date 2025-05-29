MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diné College Student, Jenabah Yazzie, Creates Winning Design

Denver, Colo., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 winning Tribal College Blanket Design, Infinite Prayer , designed by Jenabah Yazzie (Diné), is now available for purchase. Chosen from over 40 submissions, the blanket is the latest addition to Pendleton Woolen Mills' American Indian College Fund collection. The heritage brand has created wool blankets in partnership with the College Fund for more than 20 years. A portion of the sales from the blanket collection provides approximately $50,000 in annual Native student scholarships. Pendleton also contributes to a scholarship endowment that, combined with the total of scholarships disbursed, exceeds $2.5 million.

Yazzie is a psychology major at Diné College focused on behavior and the functions of the mind. She decided to enter the design contest after seeing the blanket of a previous winner online. Her late father's passion for making art served as her inspiration, and the love of her ancestors is referenced in the design itself.“By creating this I hope it instills the warmth and prayers that our grandparents put down for us,” Yazzie said.“Let this be a reminder that they are still here amongst us, their spirits can be felt while we pray.”

Through her design, Yazzie honors the morning time: the time of day when Navajo are taught to give offerings before the sunrise. The colors of the blanket represent hayoołkááł (dawn). The white border of the blanket represents the strength of prayer with the black and white design along the border depicting the love and protection of the Holy People. The four rectangles in the center of the blanket symbolize the thoughts and prayers of the people with the stars in the center of each rectangle representing the Star People, to remind us that we are never alone. Yazzie explained that prayer is always in motion which led to the name Infinite Prayer.

Learn more about Yazzie's blanket design at .

As the winner of the Tribal College Blanket Design Contest, Yazzie received a $5,000 scholarship, $2,000 for books and incidentals, and six blankets for her design portfolio.

“I want to thank the American Indian College Fund and Pendleton for this amazing opportunity not only for myself but for all of the little rez kids out there waiting to live a big dream and pursue something in life,” Yazzie said.

The Tribal College Blanket Design Contest is an annual contest open to all Native TCU students. Applications open every November on the College Fund's website at The contest seeks to create greater recognition for promising Native student artists' work, to provide valuable design experience working with an internationally known brand, and to give students scholarships and cash awards to assist with college costs. The program also helps the College Fund and Pendleton honor the richness of Native arts, cultures, and stories by sharing original Native student designs with the public.

“Infinite Prayer” can be purchased online at and in select Pendleton retail stores.

About Pendleton Woolen Mills

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their“Warranted to Be a Pendleton” legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for 160 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.



About the American Indian College Fund - The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes“Education is the answer” and provided $20.5 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation's 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the“Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation's top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit .

Reporters: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Photo 1: Jenabah Yazzie with her award-winning Pendleton Blanket Design.

Photo 2: Infinite Prayer blanket design.

