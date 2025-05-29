Wharton Mbas Redefine Online Profiles: Hello.Cv Launches Free AI-Powered Career Sites With .CV Domain Names

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A team of Wharton MBAs is taking on LinkedIn's noisy feed and cluttered interface with a bold new vision: Hello is the all-in-one AI-powered platform offering free online professional profiles on sleek, personal .cv domain names.Publicly launched this May, Hello allows professionals, jobseekers, freelancers, and students to claim their own free .cv domain and instantly generate a job-ready online profile powered by AI. The platform brings clarity and ownership to career branding in a digital age where most professionals are lost in the algorithm of traditional networks.“Our mission is simple,” said Opeyemi Awoyemi, co-founder of Hello.“You shouldn't need to post daily or chase likes just to be seen. Your career deserves its own space.”Unlike social networks, Hello is noise-free and built for professionals. Every user gets a personalized .cv domain (like yourname), a mobile-friendly online profile, and access to powerful AI tools including a resume builder , cover letter generator , and tailored job application support to help you get hired, discovered, and paid without distractions.“We're building the next evolution of career platforms ,” added cofounder Alex Garnepudi.“LinkedIn is social first. We're profile first. Professionals don't need distractions. They need results.”As a next-gen alternative to LinkedIn, Hello puts ownership, simplicity, and results front and center."We believe your career identity should live outside a social feed," said Alex Garnepudi.“We're replacing the scroll with substance. Professionals deserve more than comments and connections - they deserve opportunity.”The platform has already onboarded thousands of early users, from students and creatives to seasoned consultants and engineers. The company makes money from premium names which allows them to offer .cv for free for the first year to hundreds of millions of users worldwide. With plans to roll out more AI career agents, verified credentials and automated job applications, Hello is building the infrastructure to help people own and grow their career across the web.To create a free profile, visit

