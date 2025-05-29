Wharton Mbas Redefine Online Profiles: Hello.Cv Launches Free AI-Powered Career Sites With .CV Domain Names
Publicly launched this May, Hello allows professionals, jobseekers, freelancers, and students to claim their own free .cv domain and instantly generate a job-ready online profile powered by AI. The platform brings clarity and ownership to career branding in a digital age where most professionals are lost in the algorithm of traditional networks.
“Our mission is simple,” said Opeyemi Awoyemi, co-founder of Hello.“You shouldn't need to post daily or chase likes just to be seen. Your career deserves its own space.”
Unlike social networks, Hello is noise-free and built for professionals. Every user gets a personalized .cv domain (like yourname), a mobile-friendly online profile, and access to powerful AI tools including a resume builder , cover letter generator , and tailored job application support to help you get hired, discovered, and paid without distractions.
“We're building the next evolution of career platforms ,” added cofounder Alex Garnepudi.“LinkedIn is social first. We're profile first. Professionals don't need distractions. They need results.”
As a next-gen alternative to LinkedIn, Hello puts ownership, simplicity, and results front and center.
"We believe your career identity should live outside a social feed," said Alex Garnepudi.“We're replacing the scroll with substance. Professionals deserve more than comments and connections - they deserve opportunity.”
The platform has already onboarded thousands of early users, from students and creatives to seasoned consultants and engineers. The company makes money from premium names which allows them to offer .cv for free for the first year to hundreds of millions of users worldwide. With plans to roll out more AI career agents, verified credentials and automated job applications, Hello is building the infrastructure to help people own and grow their career across the web.
To create a free profile, visit
Michael Okeje
OlaCV
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment