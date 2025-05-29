Free Tickets Available Now For 'Dark Night,' A 12-Hour Endurance Tap Dance Performance

Tap dance artist Andrew Nemr during a rehearsal for "Dark Night," his new immersive performance inviting audiences to contemplate endurance. Free tickets are available.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for an experience unlike any other as tickets are officially LIVE for Dark Night, the groundbreaking immersive tap dance performance poised to redefine perceptions of endurance. Even better? This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is absolutely free to attend! Conceived by acclaimed tap dance artist Andrew Nemr and directed by Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck, Dark Night is set to make its world premiere at TRICA on August 8th, 2025, at 7:00 PM MDT. Audiences can now secure their free tickets for this truly unique event by visiting . Don't miss your chance to be part of something extraordinary, gratis!Dark Night is a powerful, living performance piece that delves into the profound human experience of navigating moments when all familiar anchors are stripped away. Through a mesmerizing 12-hour solo improvised tap dance performance by Andrew Nemr, coupled with stunning immersive projections by Stephen Proctor, the audience – both in-person and online – will be invited into a space for contemplation, reflection, and ultimately, to honor the choice to endure. Inspired by the concept of the "dark night of the soul," a period of disorientation and loss that can ultimately lead to profound transformation, this performance aims to forewarn, guide, and encourage those who may be encountering or have encountered such an experience. The performance will be accompanied by prompts designed to spark introspection on personal resilience and hope.Beyond the live event, Dark Night is a multifaceted project designed to amplify its powerful message and extend its reach. The comprehensive project includes a Live Event, Digital Storytelling, a Short Film, a Photo Book, and an Online Course. To help produce the essential short film and photo book – both of which will feature pivotal moments captured during the live performance – the Dark Night team is actively raising necessary funds. Contributions can be made directly at . Your support helps ensure the profound message of Dark Night echoes far beyond August 8th.Dark Night gratefully acknowledges the significant contributions of its partners – KalosWorks, Fieldstead and Company, and TRICA – in bringing this ambitious project to life. Organizations interested in partnering with Dark Night are encouraged to contact the Nemr Institute for more information.Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking and free event. Tickets are live now!

