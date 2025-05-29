Bugzero Announces Imminent Patent Grant For Third-Party Operational Vulnerability Management System
The patent combines advanced data aggregation and normalization services with machine learning algorithms to proactively identify potential operational vulnerabilities-such as software bugs, interoperability issues, and other non-security-related flaws-before they can impact business operations.
Key Features of BugZero's Patented Technology:
- Broad-spectrum Data Aggregation and Normalization: Continuously gathers data on non-security bugs from distributed, ad hoc sources to produce a single, normalized, and trusted data source comprised of millions of records covering multiple vendors.
- Proactive Detection: Employs machine learning to identify potential operational vulnerabilities ahead of potential failures.
- Automated Remediation: Initiates corrective actions automatically, minimizing the need for manual processes and human dependencies accelerating response times and improving outcomes.
- Seamless Integration: Compatible with a wide range of IT environments and tightly integrated with ServiceNow ensuring smooth deployment and continuous operation without disrupting existing workflows.
- Comprehensive Reporting: Provides detailed analytics and insights, enabling organizations to make informed decisions about their IT operations.
"Securing this patent is a significant milestone for BugZero," said Eric DeGrass, CEO at BugZero. "It reflects our dedication to innovation and our mission to empower organizations with tools that enhance operational resilience.” DeGrass continued,“our technology represents a paradigm shift in how enterprises manage and mitigate third-party operational risks."
For more information, please visit .
About BugZero
BugZero is a Denver-based enterprise software company specializing in proactive operational resilience solutions. BugZero empowers organizations to identify and remediate operational vulnerabilities before they impact business operations. Committed to innovation and excellence, BugZero strives to enhance the resilience and efficiency of IT infrastructures worldwide.
