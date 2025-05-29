Operation Shield: Mock Drills To Be Conducted In Rajasthan On May 31

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) In response to the growing need for emergency preparedness, mock drills simulating wartime emergencies will be conducted across four states and two union territories, including Rajasthan, as part of Operation Shield.

An official said these drills will include blackouts, siren tests, simulated aerial attacks, and rapid rescue operations.

The central government has issued directives for these exercises to be carried out in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana, along with Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

State governments have been instructed to coordinate closely with local administrations, civil defence teams, and emergency services.

District collectors and divisional commissioners are expected to receive detailed guidelines by Friday.

These drills follow a similar exercise conducted on May 7, which revealed significant gaps in preparedness.

Operation Shield aims to identify and rectify those deficiencies, ensuring all involved are equipped to respond effectively in real combat scenarios.

As part of the exercise, sirens will be tested, followed by a 15-minute total blackout in marked high-risk zones. Essential services will remain operational.

Volunteers, including civil defence wardens, NCC, NSS, Scouts-Guides, and local administrative teams, will simulate rescue operations to evacuate and assist the injured.

Retaliatory response drills will be held to counter simulated enemy attacks from aircraft, drones, and missiles.

Exercises to prevent drone strikes over military installations will also be carried out.

To simulate casualties, around 20 injured persons will be rescued and taken to safer locations as part of the training. Hospitals will conduct mass casualty drills, ensuring blood and emergency services are available.

Rapid deployment of Homeland Security Forces near border areas will also be a critical part of the exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will collect detailed reports from each district post-drill to evaluate preparedness levels and take corrective action where necessary. These exercises are being seen as a crucial step in ensuring national readiness in the event of a war-like emergency or terror attack scenario.