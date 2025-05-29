LIM College To Be Acquired By Japan Educational Foundation (JEF)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As with other JEF-owned institutions, LIM College will operate independently, and its name and campus facilities will remain as is. No changes are planned as a result of the transaction with respect to faculty or staff at LIM, nor will there be any changes for students, other than enhanced opportunities created by the new partnership.

"This agreement further positions LIM as the global leader in education for the business of fashion and lifestyle, delivering superior results for our students, alumni and the industry. As part of JEF, LIM will have an expanded global platform and access to additional academic capabilities and financial resources," said Ron Marshall, President of LIM College.

JEF began in 1966 as a fashion-focused higher education institution founded by two brothers, Masaru and Toshihiko Kasuya. Today, JEF's universities and specialized colleges educate students in three different industries: fashion, technology, and medical services, with campuses in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

JEF also owns ESMOD, a top French fashion school founded in 1841 with a very strong reputation for program excellence and commitment to educational innovation. ESMOD focuses on preparing students for careers in fashion design and the business of fashion. ESMOD has six campuses in France and more than 10 franchise schools around the world, including in Oslo, Seoul, Istanbul, and Dubai. JEF also founded CREAPOLE in Paris, which offers creative training in art, product design, automobile design, and architectural and interior design.

"Like LIM, JEF has a strong family legacy with an unwavering commitment to helping students realize their dream careers through high-quality education underpinned by resume-building, real-world experiences. We share a common belief in the importance of specialized, career-focused education and a commitment to putting students first. Our values and priorities are well-aligned," said Marshall.

Following the acquisition, Marshall will remain as President and a member of the Board of Directors, reporting directly to the LIM College Board of Directors. The independent members of the LIM College Board of Directors are also expected to continue in their current capacities.

"For 86 years, LIM College has been a leader in preparing students for careers in the fashion industry through outstanding education and experiences as well as important connections in the business," said Dr. Yoshinori Yamashita, a Director of JEF.

"We look forward to bringing LIM into the JEF portfolio and realizing the tremendous advantages that LIM's location in the center of New York City will bring students around the world," said Dr. Yamashita.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for brands and companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, the TJX Companies, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Michael Kors, Nike, and countless others.

