Pro Football Retired Players Association Establishes PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Ass ociation (PFRPA) , a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced the launch of the PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund.

The board-designated endowment will support PFRPA's long-term operations, and in turn, will bolster the organization's commitment to solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players.

Historically, PFRPA has accepted donations for the Greater Good Fund , its 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that directly supports the health and well-being of retired NFL players. The PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund will welcome donations to advance the organization's longevity, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of its members.

PFRPA Board Chair Darrell Thompson described the formation of the endowment as a lasting promise to assist retired NFL players.

"The creation of the PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund shows our longstanding commitment to our mission, one that's rooted in promoting the well-being of retired NFL players," Thompson said. "It helps to ensure that PFRPA's work will continue to make a positive impact."

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi highlighted the Fund's importance and the vision behind its adoption.

"The PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund affords our organization added stability and an opportunity to plan boldly, supporting our continued strategic growth," Agbasi said. "With nearly a decade of service to our members, we are establishing this endowment to build on our past efforts and maintain a strong financial future for years to come."

To donate to the PFRPA Operational Legacy Fund, text "LEGACYFUND" to 53-555. To donate to the Greater Good Fund, text "GREATERGOODFUND" to 53-555. To learn more about ways to give to PFRPA and the impact of those donations, visit pfrpa/donate or contact [email protected] .

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit .

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED