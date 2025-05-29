Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Napco Security Technologies, Inc. ("Napco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NSSC), CLICK HERE BEFORE JUNE 24, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 5, 2024, to February 3, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was simply not equipped to adequately forecast demand for its products or otherwise minimized the impact of potential demand fluctuations to continue to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at:

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

