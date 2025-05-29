Globee® Awards For Technology Invites Industry Experts From Around The World To Participate As Judges
Help Evaluate Breakthroughs Across All Types of Technologies and Innovation
SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Technology , part of the prestigious Globee® Awards business recognition programs, is now inviting industry experts, technologists, researchers, and professionals from across the globe to volunteer as judges for the 2025 awards cycle.
The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across a wide range of technological innovations, including artificial intelligence and big data, automation technology, business and consumer technology, clean tech, energy, and sustainability, cloud computing, cybersecurity and privacy, defense technology, digital transformation, EdTech, emerging and niche technologies, enterprise technology, fintech, blockchain, InsureTech, healthcare, biotechnology, sports tech, immersive tech and AR/VR, industry-based technologies, information technology, MarTech, software, specialized and breakthrough technologies, general technology solutions, telecom and space, and workplace and productivity technologies.
Benefits of Participating as a Judge:
-
Receive a verified eCertificate of participation upon completion of at least 50 assignments
Be listed with your Name, Company, and Public Profile Link on the official Globee® Awards Judges page
Receive an invitation to contribute to Globee® Insights , sharing your expertise with a global audience
Apply now to participate as a judge:
About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .
Follow: @globeeawards #globeeawards #globeeTechnology #technologyawards #industryexperts
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
