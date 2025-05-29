California's Insurance Gap: What Homeowners Need To Know

Thousands of California Homeowners Are Underinsured

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The devastation caused by January's Pacific Palisades and Altadena wildfires served as powerful reminders of how crucial it is for homeowners to have adequate insurance coverage. In addition to the emotional toll of losing a home, the financial burden can be overwhelming - particularly for those who discover their coverage falls short.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle, a significant number of California policyholders are underinsured , meaning that they may not receive sufficient funds to rebuild a home comparable to the one they lost.

Equally concerning is data from LendingTree , which reveals that of the nearly eight million residences in California, 806,600 are completely uninsured - that's 10.5% of all homeowners in the Golden State. And in some counties, such as Lake, Kings and Humboldt, for instance, the rate is even higher.

"Being underinsured can turn a crisis into a financial disaster. Waiting until after a catastrophic event such as a wildfire to review your coverage is far too late," said Kelly Butler, VP and Chief Underwriting Officer at Mercury Insurance . "That's why it is essential to meet with your insurance agent at least once a year to ensure your policy reflects current replacement costs and risks."

The issue of underinsurance in California is shaped by a combination of evolving market dynamics and environmental challenges. Rising construction costs, the growing threat of wildfires, and shifts in the insurance market all contribute to a complex landscape for homeowners and insurers alike.

Here's a closer look at some of the key factors:

Rising Insurance Costs: In wildfire prone areas, premiums have increased in response to heightened risk and construction/materials costs. This can place financial strain on homeowners, and these insureds are most likely to allow their coverage to lapse or to underinsure their properties to lower their premiums.

Market Adjustments: Some insurance companies have scaled back their offerings in high-risk regions due to increased losses. As a result, some homeowners need to turn to alternatives such as the California FAIR Plan, which provides basic fire insurance coverage, when private options are unavailable. So, what was originally intended as a provider of last resort is now used by 4% of the state's homeowners, up 300% from 2018. Homeowners may need to supplement FAIR Plan policies with additional "wrap-around" policies for broader protection.

Increased Wildfire Risk: The growing frequency and severity of wildfires in California have made it more difficult - and costlier - to insure homes in certain areas. This has impacted both insurance availability and affordability.

Regulatory Constraints: Proposition 103, passed in 1988, requires insurers to base rates on historical losses. While designed to protect consumers by regulating how insurers set rates, it has also created challenges for insurers that need to adjust rates to account for evolving risks and rising rebuilding costs, which adds complexity to the current insurance landscape.

Policy Type Matters: Understanding the difference between actual cash value and replacement cost policies is crucial. The former may not cover the full cost to rebuild, while the latter aims to replace what was lost in today's dollars, up to the policy's limits.

What Can Homeowners Do?

Reducing wildfire risk on your property remains one of the most effective strategies. Creating defensible space, hardening your home, and taking other fire-mitigation measures can help lower your insurance costs - and may even qualify you for discounts.

But homeowners can't solve this issue alone. Broader efforts are also underway to improve the availability and affordability of insurance coverage in high-risk areas.

"Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom," added Butler. "The state is beginning to make meaningful changes. Last year, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara introduced California's Sustainable Insurance Strategy, which supports more accurate pricing in wildfire-prone areas and aims to expand coverage options for homeowners who need it most."

By staying informed, proactive, and working closely with their insurance providers, California homeowners can better protect their properties and financial futures - even in the face of growing environmental risks.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

