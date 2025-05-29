Cybercrime To Cost The World $12.2 Trillion Annually By 2031
Global cybercriminal activity has grown so large that, after years of rapid expansion, Cybersecurity Ventures believes the sector's sheer economic weight will see growth plateau at 2.5 percent annually through 2031, at which point cybercrime will cost the world $12.2 trillion annually .
“Cybercrime costs include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, embezzlement, fraud, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, forensic investigation, restoration and deletion of hacked data and systems, reputational harm, legal costs, and potentially, regulatory fines, plus other factors” said Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures.
Cybercriminals have proved resourceful in adapting to the changing enforcement environment, however:“Based on the inconsistent laws and difficulty in prosecuting, cybercrime unfortunately is easy to commit and very hard, if not impossible, to stop,” said Dr. Eric Cole , a former CIA hacker and founder of cybersecurity consultancy Secure Anchor, sponsor of the report.
To understand the magnitude of the modern cybersecurity threat, it's instructive to think of the global cybercrime industry as a country. Cybersecurity Ventures calls this rogue state Cyber Rica. With gross domestic product (GDP) of $10.5 trillion this year, Cyber Rica's economy is one-third of that of the U.S. – whose GDP this year will be around $30 trillion – and two-thirds as large as that of China, with GDP of $19.2 trillion.
For any other country, such accumulation of wealth would be a laudable achievement – but the massive amount of money at play in Cyber Rica comes at the expense of the citizens and businesses of other countries, who face relentless and unceasing assault from crypto scammers, data-scraping botnets, credential theft, identity theft, card theft, and the outright extortion that once-straightforward ransomware has now become.
“When the founding fathers created the constitution, they did not envision the digital data and digital infrastructure that we have today,” Cole said, noting that laws must continue to evolve to meet the privacy and security challenges of today's cybersecurity environment.
“We are at war,” he said,“and government, companies, and individuals are all potential targets of cybercrime. It does not matter who you are or what you do; everyone must recognize they are a target and cybersecurity is their responsibility.”
Malcomb Farber
Cybersecurity Ventures
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment