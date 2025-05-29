Kamal Haasan's Kannada Remark Row: KFCC Demands An Apology From The 'Thug Life' Actor
Talking to the media, KFCC former president Sa Ra Govindu announced that in case Haasan fails to apologize by Friday, they will not allow the film to be released in their area. "We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. There is no sorry term being specified anywhere from him," Govindu said.
He added, "We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other kannada organizations."
KFCC president M Narasimhalu also revealed that they are trying to get in touch with Haasan.
"Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the matter, and we've decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him," Narasimhalu stated.
These statements came in response to Haasan's controversial remark about the Kannada language. Addressing a promotional event for "Thug Life", Haasan stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", which led to a massive outrage amongst the pro-Kannada groups.
The KRV activists even teared up the posters of "Thug Life" in Bengaluru. They further threatened to disrupt the film's release, unless Haasan apologized for his remark.
KRV president Praveen Shetty has also filed a complaint at Bengaluru's RM Nagar Police Station, terming Haasan's remark as“unlawful” and disruptive to Kannadiga-Tamil harmony.
Reacting to the outrage, Haasan clarified saying that his remarks on the Kannada language came from a place of love and he would not apologize for something he said in love.
"love will never apologise," Haasan shared.
"Thug Life" is slated for a theatrical release on 5 June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment