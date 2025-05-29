Winners Announced In The 2025 Globee® Awards For Disruptors
Honoring the Innovators, Game-Changers, and Bold Thinkers Driving Real Change
SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs, have announced the winners of the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors . This annual awards program celebrates organizations, products, and leaders that are challenging conventional thinking and redefining the future through bold innovation and disruptive strategies.
View the complete list of winners:
Winners this year represent a diverse range of industries and breakthrough solutions that are making a lasting impact. Their accomplishments demonstrate the power of forward-thinking leadership, creativity, and purposeful disruption.
"The 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors winners exemplify what it means to challenge convention and lead with bold ideas," said San Madan , President of the Globee® Awards. "From emerging startups to established organizations, these honorees are reshaping industries, accelerating progress, and creating lasting impact through purposeful disruption."
About the Judging Process
The Globee Awards data-driven evaluation system powered the 2025 judging process. Over 1,680 judges applied to participate, and more than 75,000 total scores were submitted by industry experts from around the world.
View the complete list of 2025 judges:
About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .
