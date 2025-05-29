Stable Sea Unveils Terminal To Help Businesses Manage And Move Stablecoins Globally
Companies moving large volumes of stablecoins today face a fragmented and manual process-relying on Telegram chats for OTC trades, piecing together integrations across providers to access global corridors and handling reconciliation through third parties. These inefficiencies have created high FX costs, shallow liquidity and operational friction that bottleneck stablecoin adoption for real-world business use.
"The infrastructure for sending stablecoins is great, but the infrastructure for converting them back into usable fiat is still stuck in Telegram DMs," said Tanner Taddeo, CEO of Stable Sea. "We built Stable Sea Terminal to unlock enterprise-grade money movement via stablecoins – offering businesses a simple solution to access deep pools of liquidity, automate stablecoin-to-fiat flows, and manage global treasury activity with confidence. With the cheapest FX on the market, full auditability, and same day settlement, we're making stablecoin adoption practical and scalable."
Stable Sea Terminal: The first institutional interface layer for real-world stablecoin usage
Stable Sea Terminal provides enterprise-grade stablecoin treasury management solutions-helping fintechs, PSPs and global businesses access liquidity and convert stablecoins into local fiat globally. With access to deep, compliant liquidity, customers can off-ramp large transactions-up to $50M-in a single trade, at institutional-grade FX pricing.
Unlike OTC desks and fragmented provider networks, Stable Sea Terminal connects users to deep, compliant liquidity through a single platform. Whether through its API or intuitive dashboard, Stable Sea Terminal simplifies the final mile of stablecoin adoption-turning programmable money into practical payments.
Key Features:
-
Access global liquidity
Better FX rates with no markups
Easy-to-use dashboard for global stablecoin management
Manage all of your global wallets and TradFi accounts in one place
Compliant offramping across high-growth markets
End-to-end transparency and transaction-level tracking
To learn more about Stable Sea Terminal, visit or contact the crew directly . For the latest updates and information, follow us on X and LinkedIn .
About Stable Sea
Stable Sea provides the simplest way for companies to move and manage stablecoins, globally. We enable businesses to programmatically access liquidity and convert stablecoins into local fiat across global markets, ensuring deep liquidity, last-mile payout efficiency, and regulatory certainty. Stable Sea empowers financial innovation by solving the final mile of stablecoin utility.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected]
