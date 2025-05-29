FINANCIAL ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING EXPERT ANDREW COWIE JOINS PALADIN MANAGEMENT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR
Andrew is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience providing in and out-of-court financial restructuring advisory and crisis management services to clients. He has worked across a broad range of industries including entertainment and media, retail and consumer, and infrastructure and energy in providing value added leadership to address complex business challenges.
"The firm's reputation for making smart moves under pressure and staying focused on maximizing outcomes is what drew me to join Scott and the Paladin team," said Andrew Cowie. "Paladin's collaborative, hands-on approach aligns perfectly with my belief in closely partnering with stakeholders, to deliver practical solutions with sustainable results."
Prior to joining Paladin, Cowie held senior positions at Berkeley Research Group (BRG), Capstone Advisory Group, and FTI Consulting, advising clients in a range of distressed situations.
Cowie holds a B.A. in Economics from Western University and an MBA from York University, Schulich School of Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
About Paladin Management
Founded in 2019, Paladin Management provides a range of middle-market services across restructuring, transaction advisory, performance improvement, strategic communications and strategic advisory. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.
