Firstenergy Foundation Brightens Communities, Providing More Than $2M To Transformative Nonprofits In First Half Of 2025

AKRON, Ohio, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) announced today that the FirstEnergy Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in the first two quarters of 2025 to support local nonprofits. Organizations were selected based on their ongoing efforts to meet the critical needs of our customers in communities served by the company's electric companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

The FirstEnergy Foundation granted nearly $1.1 million to support a range of community needs, including hunger relief, youth education and disaster relief efforts. Additionally, the employee-driven United Way Campaign generated more than $1 million with strong support from company leadership. More than 800 organizations received direct donations, and 104 United Way agencies benefited from the company's matching contributions.

Beyond providing grants to local nonprofits, the FirstEnergy Foundation encourages employees to give back to their local communities and provides support in helping employees make a larger impact. FirstEnergy provides each of its employees with 16 hours of volunteer time off (VTO) annually, allowing team members to donate their time and talents to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. So far this year, FirstEnergy employees have donated nearly 5,000 volunteer hours to brighten communities across the company's footprint.

FirstEnergy is seeking a new leader for the FirstEnergy Foundation following the recent retirement of Lorna Wisham, who served as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement and President of the FirstEnergy Foundation since September 2018. The new leader will work closely with FirstEnergy leadership to establish giving priorities that promote community vitality and align with FirstEnergy's business strategy and commitment to customers. Amanda Mertens Campbell, Vice President of External Affairs, is serving as interim leader of the FirstEnergy Foundation while the company works to fill the role.

Those interested in FirstEnergy Foundation grant opportunities and the company's commitment to their communities can learn more at firstenergycorp/community .

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits that serve and meet the critical needs of our customers in communities served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving over 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp .

