JSSI Sponsors Racing Champion Alon Day

Alon's No. 25 Toyota will be customized with a full JSSI-branded car wrap in blue and white and will include the Hebrew word for life, חי, as a symbol of resilience, unity and support for his home country of Israel.

"We are honored to partner with Alon Day for a second year. Alon represents the heart and spirit of the Israeli people: commitment to excellence, tremendous work ethic, and ability to persevere in the face of enormous adversity. These are the traits that we strive to embody at JSSI. We're excited for Alon to bring these talents to the streets of America," said Neil Book, JSSI Chairman and CEO.

"I am grateful to Neil Book and JSSI for making it possible for me to compete in the ARCA Series races across America," NASCAR driver Alon Day said, "I hope to bring JSSI's car No 25 to the victory circle."

"Alon is an accomplished driver on the world stage, and we are excited to have such a top level road course driver racing under the Venturini Motorsports banner for these three races," said Billy Venturini, General Manager Venturini Motorsports.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Alon Day or JSSI, please contact Keren Gelfand at 312-593-2535.

About Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI)

For more than 35 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support, advisory services, software, and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.

About Venturini Motorsports

With a family legacy in motorsports dating back to the 1950s, Venturini Motorsports has been a dominant presence in the ARCA Menards Series since 1982. VMS holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured and most successful team in ARCA history, earning 108 all-time series victories. An official partner of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Venturini Motorsports has played a key role in the development of some of today's top NASCAR Cup Series talent, including Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Alex Bowman, and Jesse Love. The team has claimed multiple ARCA Menards Series owner and driver championships with Christian Eckes, Sean Hingorani, and Jesse Love.

