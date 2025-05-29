Revision Skincare® Unveils Two Groundbreaking Products: Triple-Action Exfoliator And HA Hydraserum+TM
IRVING, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leader in advanced skincare solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Triple-Action Exfoliator and the reintroduction of the best seller, Hydrating Serum, now called HA HydraSerum+TM. These products will be available for purchase at authorized skincare providers and on revisionskincare starting June 2, 2025.
Triple-Action Exfoliator with the power of three exfoliating powers in 1 innovative formula, this revolutionary product combines physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliants to deliver a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation. This advanced exfoliator polishes away dead skin cells, smooths and softens the skin, and helps minimize the appearance of pores. It is ideal for those with normal, combination, and oily skin types who seek a more refined, glowing complexion. Triple-Action Exfoliator comes in two sizes - 3 oz (MSRP $75.00) and 8 oz (MSRP $160.00).
Key Features of Triple-Action Exfoliator:
-
Polishes away dead skin cells to reveal brighter, more radiant skin
Instantly smooths and softens to refine skin texture
Exfoliates without disturbing the natural microbiome
Helps minimize the appearance of pores
Enhances the effectiveness of additional skincare products
HA HydraSerum+ is the ultimate solution for weightless hydration and visibly smoother, younger-looking skin. In a clinical test, patients experienced a boost of hydration up to 61% in just 15 minutes after one application*. Powered by HydraShield Technology, this advanced serum features a potent blend of multi-molecular hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants to deliver immediate and long-lasting moisture while supporting collagen production. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is ideal for those seeking intense hydration and improved skin firmness. It is available in 2 retail sizes – 0.5 fl oz (MSRP $60.00) and 1 fl oz (MSRP $105.00), as well as an 8 fl oz professional size (available at wholesale pricing).
Key Features of HA HydraSerum+:
-
Helps lock in moisture, amplifying hydration levels by up to 61% in just 15 minutes
Provides immediate and long-lasting moisture with multi-molecular hyaluronic acid
Improves firmness and elasticity for smoother, more youthful-looking skin
Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Weightless, fast-absorbing, and oil-free formula suitable for daily use
For over two decades, Revision Skincare's commitment to clinical excellence and disruptive innovation has earned the respect and trust of dermatologists and other medical professionals around the globe. Michael Sabbia, Chief Marketing Officer of Revision Skincare, commented, "We are constantly looking for new and disruptive innovations that give both professional practitioners and the consumers they serve, opportunities to increase skin longevity. Both the Triple-Action Exfoliator and HA HydraSerum+ are designed to provide true visible results in just one use."
On the necessity of these products for today's aesthetically minded skincare buyer, Senior Director of Research and Clinical Development, Alisar Zahr, PhD, comments, "Revision is where science meets skincare, combining cutting-edge technologies with proven ingredients. These formulas are designed to provide unparalleled results, helping you achieve and maintain healthy, radiant skin."
*Data on file. Results may vary.
About Revision Skincare: Revision Skincare is committed to developing and providing effective, high-quality skincare products that deliver real results. With a focus on innovation and science, Revision Skincare offers a comprehensive range of products designed to enhance skin health and beauty.
Contact: [email protected]
