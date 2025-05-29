Beyfortus Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Beyfortus market report offers a comprehensive analysis of market trends, size, and growth potential, emphasizing key regions and countries. The rise in RSV cases and demand for RSV prevention drive market growth. Innovations in monoclonal antibody treatments and telehealth services are notable trends. Key players include AstraZeneca and Sanofi, with North America leading the market.

The global Beyfortus market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market's key characteristics, including its size, growth potential, and segmentation. The report provides a thorough breakdown across major regions and leading countries, showcasing historical data and projecting future growth. It also evaluates the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments that are shaping the market.

Historical growth in the market has been propelled by factors such as increased demand for effective infant prophylaxis, a growing need for long-acting monoclonal antibodies, heightened global awareness of respiratory diseases, geographic expansion, and an amplified focus on infant health. Looking ahead, the market is expected to gain traction due to an increasing burden of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, a rising medical need for RSV prevention, and a stronger influence of health policies. The inclusion of AI in drug development, telemedicine, advancements in regenerative medicine, wearable technologies, and gene editing is anticipated to drive future trends.

The surge in RSV cases is a significant factor in the anticipated growth of the Beyfortus market. RSV substantially affects the respiratory system, notably impacting infants, young children, and those with weakened immune systems. Factors such as delayed exposure due to pandemic restrictions, altered seasonality of the virus, decreased immunity in children, and increased social interactions contribute to rising cases. Beyfortus offers proactive protection by providing passive immunity via a single-dose monoclonal antibody, nirsevimab, effectively reducing RSV cases and preventing severe lower respiratory tract infections in infants during their first RSV season.

The rising demand for telehealth services is poised to further propel the market. With telehealth enabling remote healthcare delivery, its uptick is driven by the need for convenient, accessible, and safe healthcare options. Beyfortus plays a crucial role by offering targeted protection against RSV, allowing timely virtual consultations and proactive care management for at-risk populations. A study indicated that telehealth usage among adults ranged from 20.5% to 24.2% between 2021 and 2022, highlighting the rising demand that bolsters the Beyfortus market.

A notable trend is the development of innovative antibody-based treatments, such as human IgG1? antibodies, recognized for their stability and immune activation prowess. In July 2023, Sanofi SA, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, announced the FDA's approval of Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) for preventing RSV-related lower respiratory diseases in newborns and infants. This approval, backed by extensive clinical trials demonstrating effectiveness and safety, underscores the market's innovative strides.

Leading companies in the Beyfortus market include AstraZeneca plc and Sanofi SA. The report identifies North America as the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The geographical coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, encompassing key countries like the USA, Canada, Brazil, China, and India.

Beyfortus, through its single-dose monoclonal antibody formulation, effectively prevents RSV-related respiratory infections in infants, providing long-term protection. The market encompasses various distribution channels such as hospitals, pharmacies, and public health programs, meeting the increasing demand for efficient RSV prevention.

This Beyfortus market research report presents a detailed outline of market statistics, industry size, regional shares, competing players, market segments, and trends. It offers an invaluable perspective for understanding the current and future landscape of the industry, emphasizing sales of vaccines, medications, oncology drugs, and more.

Companies Featured



AstraZeneca plc Sanofi SA

