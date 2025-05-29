AI In Energy Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Utilities Segment Holds Largest Share In AI In Energy Market, Transmission Set For Fastest Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|390
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$129.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Microsoft Corporation Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Oracle Corporation Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG ABB Ltd. Atos SE Alpiq Holding Ltd. China Mobile ZTE YunDing Tech Co. Ltd. Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd. GCL Energy Technology EdgeCortix Inc. BluWave-ai Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Kansai Electric Power Kyushu Electric Power SK Group POSCO International GS E&R LG Electronics Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. R&B Technology Co., Ltd. Infosys Limited Tata Power Company Limited Solar Analytics AutoGrid India Pvt Ltd SparkCognition India Pvt Ltd. Bidgely BP Engie SA Iberdrola GreenPowerMonitor AutoGrid Systems Inc. Danfoss A/S EVBox B.V. LM Ericsson Energi E.ON Powerverse Enel Green Power S.p.A. Electrica Furnizare S.A. Affexy Sp. z o.o. ON Semiconductor Corporation Ogre AI Enea Operator Sp.z.o.o. Electrica Group Ensemble Energy Spark Cognition Snowflake Inc. Sustainable Energy for All Databricks, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. BidOut, Inc. Enverus, Inc. AES Corporation Fluence General Electric Company International Business Machines Corporation ExxonMobil Baker Hughes Company Suncor Energy Ontario Power Generation Inc. Enbridge Inc. Xcel Energy BrainBox AI Kontrol Technologies Ecopetrol SA Abastible S.A. Origem Energia Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. CPFL Energia Shell Brasil Hub71 ThirdAI Watad Energy & Communications Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group 42 Holding Ltd. Digital Energy Technologies Ltd. Saudi Aramco AIQ Inq. Group M-KOPA Omdena Oya Energy Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC) Sasol Limited DataProphet Eskom Hld SOC Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
AI in Energy Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment