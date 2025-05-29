De Oude Kraal Expands Peaceful Spa Facilities And Sunset Game Drive Inclusive With Guesthouse Stays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bloemfontein, Free State, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Oude Kraal Estate and Spa, a premier peaceful estate in the Free State, central South Africa, has enhanced its hospitality offerings with new spa experiences, award-winning dining, and adventure-filled activities designed for local and international guests seeking relaxation and indulgence. Withover 800 Google reviews with an impressive average rating of 4.6 , De Oude Kraal has earned its reputation as a premier accommodation destination for those seeking peace, luxury, and unforgettable experiences, boasting the award-winning restaurant and wine list.





“De Oude Kraal continues to elevate guest experience with tailored luxury services such as the spa facilities including the Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, swimming pool, light lunch, cake and tea that is recently inclusive with our guesthouse stay,” said Marie Lombard, Co-owner.“De Oude Kraal offers other services also included with the guesthouse stay such as sunset game drives, naked-eye star gazing, bird watching, horse rides, off-road bicycle trails and tractor rides to name a few. Clay Pigeon and .22 are also activities that I enjoy to arrange for guests on request,” said Gerhard Lombard, Co-Owner.“De Oude Kraal's management team want to leave guests with the message that we always go the extra mile whether it be for a peaceful overnight stay, birthday celebrations, romantic getaways, weddings or corporate events,“ said Melanie Moolman, Team Manager.

De Oude Kraal existing clientele also includes tourists searching for luxury and adventure, families and couples with pets, lawyers coming to the Appeal Court of South Africa, corporate workshops and residents passing through searching for a guesthouse in central South Africa.

De Oude Kraal has been recognized in South Africa for 15 consecutive years by the American Express Platinum Fine Dining Awards . De Oude Kraal curates exquisite 4-course dinners , paired with DeOude Kraal's award-winning wine list .

De Oude Kraal is a fifth-generational sheep farm, founded in 1885, that offers a blend of heritage and modern luxury. De Oude Kraal caters to guests looking for Bloemfontein accommodation , self-catering accommodation , pet friendly accommodation or luxury accommodation with breakfast buffet and all activities included.





Visit De Oude Kraal's website to book your experience today.





About De Oude Kraal Estate and Spa

De Oude Kraal Estate and Spa is a fifth generational farm, a four-course restaurant and wine list award-winning destination located near Bloemfontein, in central South Africa. Offering a blend of luxury, adventure, and relaxation, De Oude Kraal is the perfect escape for those seeking peace, tranquility, and unforgettable experiences. From sunset game drives, horse ride, star gazing, clay-pigeon shooting and wine-paired dinners to spa indulgence and scenic hikes, De Oude Kraal is a whole holiday in one stay.



