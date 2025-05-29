Inaugural Last Mile Retail Awards Honors Excellence In Final-Mile Innovation And Leadership
(L-R) Dan Hope - Senior Director of Delivery Operations at Bob's Discount Furniture. with Ivan Kucher, Vice President of Delivery Operations at Bob's Discount Furniture, and Juan Ortega, Regional Director at Bob's Discount Furniture
Brad Prevatt, Senior Director of Home Services Operations at Best Buy
(L-R) Kevin Truett, EVP of Business Development at Speedy Delivery with Jeremy Thomas, Senior Director of Market Delivery at Lowe's
(L-R) Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply Co, with Bob Bauer, VP of Sales and Co-Founder DispatchTrack
(L-R) Ralph Henderson, President of Omni-Channel Productions, and Jake O'Neal, Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics at ACE HardwareNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Last Mile Retail Awards lit up downtown Nashville on May 21, 2025, with a high-energy celebration held at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. This landmark event brought together top executives and retail innovators to recognize excellence in last-mile delivery, customer experience, and supply chain innovation.
Presented in partnership with Home Delivery World and RETHINK Retail, the awards gala honored the retailers and individuals redefining what's possible in the final mile-through innovation, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction.
The room was filled with key industry leaders including Ivan Kucher, Vice President of Delivery Operations at Bob's Discount Furniture; Brad Prevatt, Senior Director of Home Services Operations at Best Buy; Jeremy Thomas, Senior Director of Market Delivery at Lowe's; Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply Co.; and Jake O'Neal, Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics at ACE Hardware, who accepted ACE's award with presenter Ralph Henderson, President of OmniChannel Productions.
The evening was masterfully hosted by Arelis Bonilla, CEO of Aria Logistics, and Rahmel Wattley, CEO of Truck & Hustle. The crowd enjoyed live entertainment from The Undercovers, who kept the atmosphere lively throughout the celebration.
๐ Top Honors
* Retail Executive of the Year: Angela Gray Samuelson, Walmart
For her visionary leadership in transforming Walmart's last-mile operations.
* Hall of Fame Inductee: Steve Anderson, Williams-Sonoma
For a lifetime of contributions to the evolution of retail logistics.
* Social Impact Retailer of the Year: Bob's Discount Furniture
For meaningful community partnerships and social responsibility.
๐ Category Winners
Furniture
* Best Customer Service Experience: CITY Furniture
* Most Innovative Retailer: AptDeco
Appliances
* Best Overall Appliance Retailer: Abt Electronics & Appliances
* Best Customer Service Experience: ZLINE Kitchen and Bath
* Most Innovative Retailer: Best Buy
Health & Fitness
* Best Customer Service Experience: iFIT
* Fitness Equipment Innovation: Technogym
Home Improvement
* Best Overall Retailer: ACE Hardware
* Best Customer Service Experience: Lowe's
* Most Innovative Retailer: Tractor Supply Co.
Department Stores
* Best Overall Retail Department Store: Macy's
* Most Innovative Retailer: Sam's Club
Automotive
* Best Overall Service Experience: 1-800-Battery
Customer Experience
* Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer: Mattress Firm
๐ Industry Support
The Last Mile Retail Awards was made possible thanks to the generous support of key logistics and fulfillment sponsors including Ryder, Hub Group, Pitt Ohio, SCI, Speedy Delivery, Aria Logistics, and My Home Delivery-highlighting the crucial role these organizations play in supporting final-mile performance and innovation.
As the retail industry continues to evolve, the Last Mile Retail Awards will return in 2026, promising an even bigger, bolder, and more impactful celebration. Retailers and service providers interested in sponsorship or participation are encouraged to connect early.
For details about the honoree, sponsorship inquiries, or to relive the 2025 celebration, visit . For information on 2026 sponsorship, contact ....
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information โas isโ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment