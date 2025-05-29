Deepspatial Inc. Provides Update On Filing Of Annual Financial Statements And Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTC: DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) solutions, is provides an update on its financial reporting and regulatory status. The Company is actively working with its auditors to complete the required annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. As a result of the missed deadline, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) issued a Cease Trade Order (CTO) on November 1, 2024.The filing deadline of October 28, 2024, was not met due to underlying complexities that required careful review and resolution. While this caused a temporary delay, it does not reflect any operational concerns – Deepspatial remains fully operational and focused on its core business objectives.The company expects to complete the audits and quarterly filings within the month of June. The Company is committed to working closely with regulatory authorities, including the OSC and Canadian Securities Exchange, to have the CTO lifted as quickly as possible once the filings are completeOperational Highlights and Strategic DevelopmentsDespite the regulatory pause, Deepspatial has demonstrated remarkable resilience and progress:$2 Million Government ContractIn October 2024, Deepspatial secured a CAD $2 million contract with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, India, to deploy its AI-powered edskCalibre platform-impacting over 530,000 students and 5,000 teachers.Award-Winning InnovationThe Company was awarded the WGIC DEI Trailblazer Corporate Impact Award 2024, recognizing its contribution to educational equity through GeoAI in developing regions.Strong Financial MomentumBetween January and March 2024, Deepspatial invoiced CAD $860,000 and received CAD $425,000 in client payments, reflecting growing demand and revenue traction.No Capital Raised During ExpansionRemarkably, Deepspatial has achieved these milestones without raising additional capital, underscoring its strong operational foundation and capital efficiency.Visible Progress: Follow UsStakeholders are encouraged to visit Deepspatial's official LinkedIn and other public channels to observe the Company's forward momentum. Recent posts highlight:Strategic new hires strengthening technical and commercial capabilitiesOffice expansions to support global deliveryExecution of key initiatives aligned with our long-term roadmapThese signals of growth, despite trading limitations, reflect the management team's commitment to building enduring value.Global Investor EngagementParallel to these initiatives, Deepspatial's senior leadership-led by CEO Dr. Rahul Kushwah-is engaging with large, strategic investors in Europe and USA who have expressed interest in participating in the open market once trading resumes. These discussions aim to bolster market support and liquidity, ensuring that Deepspatial is well-positioned for a strong comeback.“We understand that periods of silence can be frustrating,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial Inc.“Please know that our approach is both strategic and legally prudent. We are laser-focused on resolving the CTO while continuing to execute operationally. We sincerely thank our shareholders for their trust and patience.”About Deepspatial Inc.Deepspatial Inc. is a GeoAI technology company delivering socially impactful, data-driven solutions to governments and enterprises. Its decision intelligence platform leverages AI, geospatial data, and machine learning to drive actionable insights in sectors such as education, agriculture, infrastructure, and public health.For more information, please visit:ContactDr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO...(647) 889 6916Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or“U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S.

Rahul Kushwah

Deepspatial Inc.

+1 6478896916

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.