The Roasting House: A Saudi Journey Of Mastery, Leveraging AI To Achieve Global Leadership In Specialty Coffee

Crafting Excellence: The Roasting House's Journey in Specialty Coffee

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fueled by burning passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence, The Roasting House began its journey in 2013 from the heart of Saudi Arabia, crafting a story of global leadership in the world of specialty coffee. More than just a brand, it became a driving force that established the specialty coffee scene locally and continues to pulse with an unwavering desire to deliver an enchanting coffee experience that surpasses all expectations. From the farthest corners of the earth, where the finest coffee beans grow, House of Roasting embarks on a meticulous selection process to ensure a unique tale of quality in every cup. This has made The Roasting House a sanctuary for coffee lovers, both locally and globally, who seek perfection in every sip.In 2011, an inspiring journey of exploration began, led by the visionary founder, Mr. Osamah Alawwam, who traveled the world in search of the finest coffee beans. These were not mere visits but profound journeys of passion that took root in 2015, redefining quality standards in the Saudi coffee market. At the precise moment when a coffee bean reaches peak ripeness, a meticulous harvesting process begins, ensuring a captivating and distinctive flavor-the secret behind The Roasting House's rise as an iconic reference for specialty coffee, meeting global standards and exceeding all expectations.In 2022, The Roasting House achieved an unprecedented milestone, composing a new symphony in the coffee world with the opening of the Middle East's first fully automated smart coffee roasting factory. Here, technology and passion harmonize, with a daily production capacity of 10 tons, managed with utmost precision by advanced AI systems, free from human intervention. These innovative technologies enable The Roasting House to develop unique roasting recipes, ensuring consistent flavor and exceptional quality, striking a magical balance between high productivity and maintaining the highest standards of excellence.The Roasting House caters to a wide range of clients, from premium cafés and luxury hotels to resorts, restaurants, commercial centers, and individuals craving customized coffee that suits their tastes and needs. The brand's ambitions have transcended local borders, reaching global markets by exporting products infused with authentic Saudi heritage and actively participating in prestigious international exhibitions. This has positioned House of Roasting as an ambassador for Saudi coffee with a distinctive global flavor.In 2022, The Roasting House achieved an unprecedented milestone, composing a new symphony in the coffee world with the opening of the Middle East's first fully automated smart coffee roasting factory. Here, technology and passion harmonize, with a daily production capacity of 10 tons, managed with utmost precision by advanced AI systems, free from human intervention. These innovative technologies enable The Roasting House to develop unique roasting recipes, ensuring consistent flavor and exceptional quality, striking a magical balance between high productivity and maintaining the highest standards of excellence.The Roasting House caters to a wide range of clients, from premium cafés and luxury hotels to resorts, restaurants, commercial centers, and individuals craving customized coffee that suits their tastes and needs. The brand's ambitions have transcended local borders, reaching global markets by exporting products infused with authentic Saudi heritage and actively participating in prestigious international exhibitions. This has positioned House of Roasting as an ambassador for Saudi coffee with a distinctive global flavor.The Roasting House's branches span across Riyadh (Al-Murooj, King Fahd, Al-Yasmin, Al-Arid, Laban, Al-Rawdah, Al-Suwaidi), Jeddah (Al-Mohammadiyah), and Khamis Mushait (Al-Shifa), with promising news of a new branch soon to open in Al-Khobar. Committed to the importance of knowledge and skill, House of Roasting operates a professional training center offering accredited courses that hone individuals' expertise and elevate café operations to the highest global standards.In 2024, The Roasting House shone brightly in the realm of innovation, winning the Best Product Award at the World of Coffee exhibition in Dubai for its unique“coffee sachets,” which combine ease of preparation with exceptional flavor quality. This achievement is not just an award but a testament to the brand's ambitious vision of continuous innovation and delivering inspiring coffee experiences that meet customers' aspirations and exceed their expectations.

