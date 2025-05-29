Top-Producing Agent Amanda Siftar Returns To Smith & Associates Real Estate

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smith & Associates Real Estate proudly announces the return of one of Tampa Bay's most respected and accomplished real estate professionals, Amanda Siftar, to its team of top-performing agents.

With over 20 years of experience in the Tampa Bay real estate market, Amanda has established an exceptional reputation for excellence, in-depth market knowledge, and results-driven service. Her return marks a powerful reunion with the brokerage where she began her real estate career.

“Amanda is a true leader in our market and we are thrilled to welcome her back to Smith,” said Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate.“Her unmatched work ethic, client-first philosophy, and deep understanding of the Tampa Bay market align perfectly with our values. She is a powerhouse agent and a fantastic addition to our team.”

Amanda's track record speaks for itself:

750+ homes sold

$300 million in career sales

Ranked #28 out of 12,000+ agents in Tampa Bay

Top 1% nationally ranked agent

Her team, The Siftar Group, focuses on delivering a white-glove real estate experience, specializing in luxury homes, relocation, and investment properties across Tampa, St. Petersburg, and the surrounding communities.

“I'm excited to be back with Smith & Associates, a brokerage known for innovation, integrity, and a collaborative spirit,” said Amanda Siftar.“There's a shared commitment to excellence here that mirrors the way I serve my clients-and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Smith & Associates Real Estate remains the Tampa Bay region's premier luxury real estate brokerage, with more top-producing agents and high-end listings than any other firm in the area.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate:

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage, known for its commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.

