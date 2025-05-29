Construction Corps Featured In Redfin's National Guide On Garage-To-Living Space Conversions

Construction Corps Logo

Construction Corps featured in Redfin's national guide on garage conversions, sharing expert insights on insulation and efficiency.

- Matt ThompsonCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Corps, a veteran-owned Certified General Contracting company with over 35 years of experience, has been featured as an expert contributor in Redfin's nationwide article ,“Convert Garage to Living Space: 15 Expert Tips to Maximize Your Home's Potential.”Redfin, one of the country's most trusted real estate platforms, sought insights from top industry professionals for this guide to help homeowners successfully convert garages into beautiful, functional living areas.Matt Thompson, founder and owner of Construction Corps, shared his expertise on a critical aspect of garage conversions:“Insulation is crucial when converting a garage into a living space. Without it, you risk energy inefficiency and discomfort. Always consult with a professional to ensure your conversion meets local building codes and provides a comfortable environment year-round.”Construction Corps is proud to be recognized among leading construction professionals and continues to offer expert design & build services across Florida and California. The company specializes in high-end residential renovations, commercial development, and permit-ready construction plans (blueprints), with a reputation for integrity, craftsmanship, and reliable project delivery.Visit to learn more or call 727-999-1855 to schedule a free consultation.License: CGC1530192Social: @ConstructionCorps#Hashtags:#ConstructionCorps #MattThompson #GarageConversion #DesignAndBuild #RedfinFeature #HomeRenovation #FloridaConstruction #CaliforniaConstruction #VeteranOwnedBusiness #PermitReadyPlans #HomeUpgrade #ConstructionExperts

