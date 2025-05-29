K'taka BJP Welcomes HC Decision To Set Aside Govt's Order To Withdraw 43 Criminal Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit, on Thursday, welcomed the decision of the High Court to strike down the Congress-led government's order to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including Hubballi riot cases.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka High Court has reprimanded the state government for its decision to withdraw the case related to the attack on the Hubballi police station, calling the move inappropriate.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Bengaluru, he added that the High Court bench has given its judgment on Thursday regarding the Hubballi riot case.

He said that the state government had withdrawn a criminal case, and the court ruled that such a decision was not correct.

"I had previously stated that withdrawing a case involving an attack on a police station is not right. However, due to political pressure and appeasement politics, the case was withdrawn. The court has rightly reprimanded the government. The state Cabinet should work in the interest of the state and not indulge in appeasement politics. Even now, action must be taken against those involved in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots," he added.

Asked to comment on the Mangaluru murder case, Bommai said that the state government and the police have failed to maintain law and order.

"There is no longer any fear of the police among the people. Police stations have become centres of corruption. As a result, anti-social elements are taking the law into their own hands. Due to the government's appeasement politics, people are losing trust in the government," he added.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi also welcomed the Karnataka High Court's decision to strike down the government's order to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including those related to the Hubballi riots.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he criticised the Congress government's contradictory stance.

"On the one hand, the Congress party and government talk about setting up an Anti-Communal Force, but on the other hand, they offer state protection to communal forces," he said, responding to a question about the High Court quashing the withdrawal of riot-related cases.

"Are all 43 withdrawn cases people's movements? Were they Kannada language activists' cases or farmers' protests? These were cases where police stations were set on fire, public property was damaged, and conspiracies to incite communal violence were made. The government withdrew even those cases," BJP MLC Ravi said.

"You grant protection, instil fear by presenting yourself as their saviours, and turn them into a votebank. This is how you are nurturing communal elements. Then you say you want an Anti-Communal Force? Your Cabinet is infected with a communal virus. First treat that virus, then talk about setting up new forces," he asserted.

"We've seen how your empathy works," he added.

"When a Hindu activist is killed, you label him a rowdy-sheeter and refuse to visit his home. But when someone from a non-Hindu community is murdered, you are overcome with emotion," BJP MLC Ravi charged.

Calling the High Court's ruling timely, he warned: "Don't try to turn the whole state into another DJ Halli or KG Halli (referring to areas in Bengaluru that witnessed communal violence). The attack on Udayagiri police station in Mysuru was a direct result of your move to withdraw these cases. If you had any discretion over what to politicise and what not to, the court wouldn't have had to issue such a strong rebuke," he said.

In a setback to the Karnataka government, the High Court on Thursday nullified the state's move to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including those pertaining to the 2022 Hubballi police station riot cases.

The Karnataka High Court bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order by setting aside the state's order to prosecutors to withdraw 43 criminal cases.

A public interest litigation in this regard was submitted by advocate Girish Bharadwaj challenging the government order in this regard.

The High Court has completely invalidated the state government's order to withdraw the cases, declaring it null from the start.

As a result, all 43 criminal cases - including those related to the Hubballi riots - are expected to resume as if they were never withdrawn.

The cases that were sought to be withdrawn included cases against farmers' leaders and Kannada activists, besides the cases lodged against the accused in the Hubballi riot case.

Petitioner Bharadwaj submitted to the court that the state can't ask Public Prosecutors to withdraw criminal cases and they have the final say in this regard under Section 321 of the CrPC which provides scope for withdrawal of cases.

He also underlined that the Department of Law, Government Litigations Department and Prosecution have opined in the negative to the bid to withdraw criminal cases filed on charges of rioting, attempt to murder and attacks on police officers.

The petition made special mention of the Hubballi riot case.

After an objectionable social media post was shared, an angry mob destroyed the property of the police station and threw chappals at it.

The petition said that the move by the government cast doubt on the motives of the state.

"The 43 cases were cherry-picked. Highly influential persons such as former Ministers, legislators, presidents of powerful organisations are involved," the petition noted.