Investcorp Capital Successfully Exits $550 Million Of Multifamily Assets At A Premium

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Exit was secured at a premium, bolstering Investcorp's successful record of realized real estate investments

Abu Dhabi, May 2025 – Investcorp Capital plc (the“Company” or“Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol:“ICAP”), an investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has exited 12 residential multiple-occupancy real estate assets (“multifamily assets”) across five states in the United States – including the full liquidation of a multifamily portfolio – at an aggregate price of ~$550 million.

Despite a tempered multifamily market, the exit was secured at a premium, reflecting the strength of the underlying properties as well as Investcorp Group's ability to deftly navigate challenging investment environments.

Commenting on the exit, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Aamer, said:“Though rent growth has cooled from the highs we saw in recent years, the long-term fundamentals supporting the multifamily sector remain compelling. Our latest exits reflect the confidence in the sector, as well as Investcorp's ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities and leverage operational expertise to create value. The team will continue to evaluate properties across target markets, identifying opportunities that will deliver to shareholders.”

The assets are 94% occupied on average and are situated in desirable rental markets including Atlanta; Philadelphia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and St. Louis, Missouri, as well as Tampa and Orlando in Florida. Most recently, the Investcorp Group team completed the liquidation process with the sale of a 432-unit garden-style apartment community in Atlanta at the end of February 2025.

Investcorp Group is among the top-5 largest cross-border buyers of US real estate over the past five years, according to Real Capital Analytics. 98% of the firm's portfolio consist of industrial or residential properties.

About Investcorp Capital plc:

Investcorp Capital is an investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities. It offers investors exposure to a global portfolio of investments across various asset classes, including those that have been and will continue to be carefully selected by Investcorp Group. Investcorp Capital covers strategies across corporate investments, global credit, real assets and strategic capital, to generate value and recurring income by receiving dividends, collecting rents, financing fees and interest.

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp Group, a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with over $55 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp Group has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.