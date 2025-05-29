Safe Horizon Declares 'Safety Is A Human Right,' Launches Campaign To Challenge The Culture Of Violence

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Horizon, the nation's leading victim service organization, is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity, marking the first significant update in over a decade. The launch comes at a time when many victim service providers, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and immigration nonprofits, are operating in an atomsphere of fear and uncertainty, are censoring themselves to avoid retaliation and funding cuts. With this rebrand, Safe Horizon is publicly recommitting to its core values, making it clear that the organization serves all survivors.

"In a world that has seen profound changes, both within our communities and our organization, we recognize the need not only to respond in this moment but also take decisive action in support of our values," said Safe Horizon CEO Liz Roberts. "We proudly work with survivors of all forms of violence and offer a safe space for every survivor no matter who they are, how they identify or where they come from."

Safe Horizon engaged in a collaborative process that included input from clients, staff, donors and community partners. Through extensive research, conversations and reflection, the organization discovered a powerful truth driving all of their work: safety is a human right.

"When survivors come to Safe Horizon, they deserve to have their needs met. Our clients are searching for options and care, and above all, the right to be safe," said Roberts. "Our dedicated staff provide unwavering support and advocate for systemic change, and our 'Safety Is a Human Right' campaign and new website reflect that."

The refreshed look of Safe Horizon features real clients and staff, utilizing unapologetic language that is both clear and compassionate. The website embodies Safe Horizon's values and commitment to challenging and ending the culture of violence.

"The new website is just the start," said Roberts. "We're boldly declaring that 'safety is a human right' and launching a campaign so everyone recognizes our collective responsibility to protect and uphold this right."

Safe Horizon is the largest victim service organization in the country. Every year, 250,000 people who have experienced violence, abuse, or exploitation seek safety through their services. They offer immediate and practical support like a hot meal, someone to talk to, and a safe place to sleep, as well as deep, ongoing services such as mental health counseling, help finding a place to live and to work, and assistance navigating oppressive and often racist systems. Safe Horizon believes that everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities, homes, bodies, and minds. Because safety is a human right.

SOURCE Safe Horizon

