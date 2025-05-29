Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla In Vacaville, California

Under the hood, a turbocharged 1.6-liter 3-cylinder engine pushes out an astonishing 300 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque-ideal for those who want a daily drive with race-day excitement. Engineered with a reinforced valvetrain and forged pistons, this lightweight powerplant offers a nimble balance while tearing through twisty backroads or dirt-packed rally routes.

The GR Corolla's Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) features eight close-ratio gears and paddle shifters, allowing for quicker gear changes with precision control. For drivers who prefer a hands-on experience, a 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) delivers a raw, connected driving feel-perfect for carving corners or nailing downshifts on steep inclines.

A Launch Control feature brings instant excitement at every green light, while a trio of exhaust tips doesn't just growl-they reduce back pressure to help the engine breathe freely and perform more efficiently. On any terrain, the GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system brings adaptable torque distribution-ideal for commuting in the rain, playing on gravel trails or hitting the track.

Built for grip and responsiveness, the double-wishbone rear suspension and MacPherson struts up front keep the car planted in tight corners, while the front and rear Torsen® limited-slip differentials maximize traction and stability. Braking is just as refined, with ventilated and slotted rotors plus red-painted four-piston calipers designed to dissipate heat and reduce fade during spirited drives.

Beyond performance, the 2025 GR Corolla delivers a driver-focused interior complete with GR-stitched sport seats, a digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster with performance readouts and a Head-Up Display to keep critical info in sight. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM come standard, while available eight-speaker JBL® audio sets the tone for every drive.

For daily life, the GR Corolla is surprisingly versatile. The hatchback layout opens to a cargo space ready for grocery hauls, gear bags or weekend luggage. Heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and smart key entry round out its comfort-focused amenities.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville invites shoppers to explore the new 2025 Toyota GR Corolla in person. Test drives are now available at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA. For more details, interested customers can call 707-446-7000.

