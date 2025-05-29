Thrivecart Pro+ Launches Major Feature Expansion To Power Smarter Sales, Reporting & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This May 2025 Pro+ Release Demonstrates ThriveCart's Commitment to Continuous Innovation for its Creators & Online Businesses

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart , the leading platform for digital sales and checkout optimization, has announced multiple powerful feature enhancements to its ThriveCart Pro+ and Stripe Connect+ capabilities launched on April 22. The May 2025 release reaffirms the company's commitment to continuous innovation and high-performance sales enablement for creators and businesses of all sizes.

“8-figure creators are calling Pro+ a 'game-changer for the industry', and it keeps getting bigger and better,” said ThriveCart CEO, Ismael Wrixen .”We're building in real-time, evolving in-flight, and delivering the features our community truly needs, based on feedback from power users.”

The newly-released functionalities are designed to supercharge users' sales performance, elevate reporting, and simplify recurring revenue management for ThriveCart users.

ThriveCart Pro+ has streamlined product upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations. Pro-rated payments mean automatic calculation and the application of payment credits for unused subscription time during mid-cycle plan changes.

Existing subscriptions can be canceled without triggering emails, webhooks, or automations . This minimizes disruption, reduces manual admin, and creates a cleaner, more transparent experience for customers.

Pro+ now delivers even smarter sales and product reporting, including:



A dynamic territory sales heatmap by country , helping users drive localized strategy.

Displaying the number and proportion of the purchases made in a specific time period that have been refunded to date. This helps users to optimize seasonal campaigns. Accurate, graph-based modeling for advanced revenue, order, and customer count projection .



Pro+ users can now generate scannable QR codes for any landing page URL , including checkout and thank-you pages and links to social media and downloadable content. This unlocks new ways to connect with prospects in physical or digital settings and simplifies sharing of offers and content.

The new release has also optimized site navigation. Multiple Order Bumps now scroll independently, letting users add up to six upsell offers without overwhelming the buyer. The payment section remains fixed for a frictionless customer journey. Meanwhile, Bulk Invoice Downloads now feature a progress animation, perfect for power users processing large volumes of orders.

ThriveCart Pro+ is setting the new industry standard for sales enablement and checkout optimization, and users can anticipate a commitment to continual innovation and further upgrades in the near future.

“We're not slowing down. The next Pro+ release is coming soon and it's set to send your sales skyrocketing,” said A ndy Fletcher, ThriveCart CTO .

About Thrivecart

ThriveCart is the leading sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 60,000 businesses that have generated over $6 billion in lifetime sales.

