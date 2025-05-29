YES Communities Introduces Brand-New Savannas Ridge Community To Fort Pierce, Florida With Grand Opening Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, USA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Pierce, Florida, May 29, 2025Today, YES Communities celebrated the grand opening of its newest community, Savannas Ridge, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Savannas Ridge brings a fresh, vibrant living option to the area, offering residents a range of amenities, contemporary open-concept floor plans, and thoughtfully designed shared spaces that foster a strong sense of community.

“We are proud to introduce another YES Communities development in Fort Pierce, Florida, offering more attainable and high-quality housing,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.“We look forward to seeing Savannas Ridge flourish and become a thriving neighborhood for the residents of Fort Pierce.”

The Savannas Ridge grand opening event welcomed the Fort Pierce community, local businesses, and new residents to today's celebration which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of a model home, and a variety of activities including catered food, live music, and giveaways.

Savannas Ridge offers a range of amenities designed to enhance the residents' lifestyles, including:

Clubhouse : A modern, spacious facility for community events and gatherings.

Swimming Pool: A resort-style pool perfect for relaxation and recreation.

Playground : A place for the entire community to gather and play.

Basketball court: A large, enclosed court designed for community members to enjoy playing basketball.

Savannas Ridge offers a variety of home styles and open floor plans with modern finishes to suit diverse needs and preferences, at competitive rental home prices. Throughout the year to foster a connected living environment and community, Savannas Ridge will host resident events and activities.

For more information on Savannas Ridge or to rent your next home visit .



About YES Communities:

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit

Attachment

Savannas Ridge Community

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 ...