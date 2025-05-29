Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030: High-Value Segments And Digital Transformation Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Turkey
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Amgen Inc. Bilim Ilac Sanayii ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Bristol-Myers Squibb Company EastPharma Ltd Ferring Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sti (Ferring Global) Gensenta Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. GlaxoSmithKline Turkey ITALFARMACO S.p.A. Menarini Turkiye (Menarini Group) Merck & Co. MS Pharma Novartis Turkey Pfizer Turkey Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market, By Drug Type:
- Generic Branded Drugs
Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type:
- Over-The-Counter Drugs Prescription Drugs
Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market, By Application:
- Cardiovascular Oncology Metabolic Disorder Musculoskeletal Anti-infective Others
Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy E-Pharmacy
Turkey Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region:
- Marmara Region Central Anatolia Eastern Anatolia Region South-Eastern Anatolia Region Aegean Region Mediterranean Region Black Sea Region
Turkish Pharmaceuticals Market
