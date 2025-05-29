MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kedbumin Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Kedbumin market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.Growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver and renal diseases, a rising incidence of burns and trauma, growing awareness of the benefits of albumin therapies, enhanced regulatory approvals for albumin-based products, and the increasing use of albumin in surgeries and post-operative care.Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by a rising aging population with associated chronic diseases, increasing global healthcare expenditure, growing demand for effective critical care solutions, a heightened focus on patient-centric treatment options, and government support for plasma collection and albumin therapies. Key trends anticipated include a shift toward personalized medicine and individualized treatments, growth in parenteral nutrition solutions utilizing albumin, increased adoption of albumin-based treatments in low-income regions, expansion of non-hospital settings offering albumin therapies, and the adoption of combination therapies involving albumin.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the kedbumin market in the future. Chronic diseases are conditions that persist for three months or longer and can worsen over time. Kedbumin helps manage complications such as ascites and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis by improving circulatory function and reducing fluid buildup. For example, in January 2023, The National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of the US-based National Library of Medicine, reported that the number of Americans aged 50 and older with at least one chronic condition is projected to rise by 99.5%, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the kedbumin market.The expanding aging population is expected to further fuel the growth of the kedbumin market. This demographic, consisting of individuals aged 65 and older, is growing due to increased life expectancy and lower birth rates. Advances in healthcare, medical technology, and improved living conditions have contributed to this trend.

Kedbumin, a plasma-derived albumin solution, assists the aging population by managing conditions such as hypovolemia, hypoalbuminemia, and associated complications, leading to improved health and recovery outcomes. For instance, in January 2024, statistics from the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), a US-based nonprofit organization, projected that the number of Americans aged 65 and older will grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million in 2050, a 47% increase. Their proportion of the total population will rise from 17% to 23%. As a result, the growing aging population is a driving force for the kedbumin market.

