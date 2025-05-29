Florida Lawyers: Google's New Local Services Ad Terms May Violate Bar Rules

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attorneys Urged to Review Google LSA Changes Before June 5 to Avoid Ethical Issues, Says Leading Probate and Family Law Expert

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm , led by award-winning attorney Samah T. Abukhodeir, Esq., is alerting Florida attorneys to changes coming to Google's Local Services Ads (LSAs) on June 5, 2025. The new terms give Google rights to use law firm information, call and message content, and linked website details in ways that could conflict with Florida bar advertising rules.

“Many lawyers might not realize the extent of the new permissions Google is requiring for Local Services Ads,” said Abukhodeir, founder and managing partner.“If you don't review these terms and understand how your firm's data can be used, you could unintentionally violate client confidentiality or advertising regulations. That's not a risk Florida attorneys can afford to take.”

What Florida Attorneys Need to Know About the LSA Changes

Google updated their Local Services Ads terms, and it's a lot more than a few tweaks. Here's what they're giving themselves permission to do:



Use your business info (like your name, phone number, photos, website, hours, etc.) however they want in ads and across Google products.

Take content from your calls and messages with leads (yes, really) and potentially turn that into ad material.

Pull details from any links or URLs you've added to your LSA profile, including your website.

Link your ad account to your other Google accounts or profiles. Make all this binding even if an agency clicks "accept" on your behalf.



Why this might be a problem in Florida

If you're practicing in Florida, the Bar has pretty strict rules around advertising, such as:



Confidentiality concerns: Rule 4-1.6 says client info needs to stay private. If Google's pulling call and message content - even from people who haven't hired you - that could be a problem.

Google might change your messaging: Rules 4-7.13 and 4-7.14 say you can't post anything misleading. If Google edits how your ad looks or what it says (without your knowledge), this could be misleading and cause a bar grievance issue. You're still responsible: Every ad has to include a responsible lawyer (Rule 4-7.12). But if Google's tweaking content or repurposing it, the responsible attorney might not be shown.



Key Steps for Florida Attorneys Before Accepting the New LSA Terms



Actually read the updated terms before clicking accept.

Don't share sensitive info through LSA calls or messages - play it safe.

Check how your ads are showing up on Google, and regularly.

If something feels off, talk to an ethics attorney or call the Florida Bar's Ethics Hotline. If this all feels like too much, you can always pause or skip LSAs and look at other options.



“Google's trying to make its Local Services Ads more flexible for them, not for you. Some of these new permissions could easily get you in trouble with the Bar if you're not careful. Take a few minutes to read what you're agreeing to, or you might end up in a mess that's harder to clean up than just fixing your ad settings,” added Abukhodeir on a final note.

About The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm

