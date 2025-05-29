Speculative Thriller Weaves Mystery, Time Travel, And Romance Into A Gripping Adventure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of LAST SEEN IN CHILLTOWN

Charleston, SC, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Fiona Ferguson endured the mysterious loss of her cousin, Sarah, a decade ago, she knew her life would never be the same. Fiona now makes ends meet at a thrift shop while bearing the burden of a childhood secret and mourning the dreams she let go of-a family, a career, and a life outside her quaint New Jersey hometown.

On the anniversary of Sarah's disappearance, a handsome man walks into the thrift store asking to hang a sign-a missing person poster for his sister, Hannah. Fiona is instantly drawn to the man and the case that is too similar to be a coincidence.

The mystery thickens when an unusual statue gives Fiona the power to time travel through secondhand clothing-into the last time the items were worn. Fiona becomes captivated by her ability to escape into other women's lives, worlds far different from her own. It's all innocent until she puts on a gold dress that transports her into Hannah's body on the night she disappeared -and becomes the only witness to the chilling crime.

Desperate to redeem herself for past mistakes, Fiona uses the enchanted clothing to unravel dark secrets about her small town and the hidden lives of its residents. But as her search for the truth intensifies, Fiona's obsession pulls her deeper into danger-threatening to make her the next victim.

“The story is a thought-provoking adventure that explores themes of identity, family bonds, and forgiveness,” said author Jamie Lynn House.“It should also prompt readers to wonder: What would my donated clothing say about me?”

Last Seen in Chilltown is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Website: Text>

Instagram:Text> @Jamie_Lynn_House

About the Author:

Jamie Lynn House is a Pennsylvania native. She moved to California to study film and fashion, and later earned her degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills. Now based in North Carolina with her husband and two children, Jamie writes stories that explore family secrets, resilience, and the dark undercurrents of small-town life. Last Seen in Chilltown takes readers on a thrilling journey through time, crime, and the lives of women whose fates are unexpectedly intertwined. Last Seen in Chilltown is her debut novel.

