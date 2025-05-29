Huntsman Extends Automotive Portfolio With Intumescent Coating

New product to help provide passive fire protection in EVs to be unveiled at Battery Show

TIENEN, BELGIUM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visit Huntsman at The Battery Show Europe at Booth F86 (Hall 8) at Stuttgart Messe from 3-5 June 2025Huntsman, one of the leading global companies in polyurethane-based solutions, has launched a new intumescent polyurethane coating system developed for automotive applications, which can provide passive fire protection to metal and composite substrates used in electric vehicles (EVs) – without compromising design flexibility. POLYRESYSTEV5005 polyurethane coating system has been developed to help protect structural integrity and improve fire protection in battery cells – a key challenge in the automotive industry.The launch of the new coating technology coincides with EV manufacturers intensifying their efforts to enhance fire safety – driven by regulatory changes, technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness. The new system will be unveiled at The Battery Show Europe in June and promoted alongside Huntsman's wider portfolio of polyurethane systems for EV manufacturers.Other technologies in the spotlight in Stuttgart will include Huntsman's SHOKLESSTM battery encapsulation foam systems and its VITROXWCM and RTM systems for creating lightweight upper battery casing covers.Irina Bolshakova, Global Automotive Marketing Director at Huntsman, said:“The use of technologies that can help delay or prevent thermal runaway is a hot topic in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are actively looking for materials that enable them to integrate additional fire resistance into battery enclosures and other interior components, without adding weight or complexity to the design and manufacture of vehicles. POLYRESYSTEV5005 system has been developed with exactly those needs in mind and is part of a wider portfolio of products that we offer to help safeguard the structural integrity of EV batteries.”POLYRESYSTEV5005 polyurethane system has been developed to be spray applied without any thickness constraints to help meet the fire standards needed. The material is fast curing and has high mechanical strength with hydrolytic stability and abrasion resistance – delivering a tough yet flexible layer that can help improve the structural integrity of core components in the event of impact or a thermal event.Developed for use on automated manufacturing lines, POLYRESYSTEV5005 system can also help manufacturers save time and money. The technology adheres well to different substrates and is fast setting, hardening in seconds, without the need for oven or post curing. A short tack-free time also means additional coats can be built up quickly as required and the sprayed substrates can be moved quickly after coating.Huntsman's new intumescent coating complements the other polyurethane-based solutions the business has developed for EV battery applications including:.SHOKLESSTM polyurethane systems – a family of low to high density foam systems providing a lightweight solution for the encapsulation of EV batteries. Huntsman's SHOKLESSTM technology can help with creating potting foams and encapsulants that are mechanically strong and have the thermal insulation and vibration dampening properties needed to protect batteries at module and pack level. This solution can be used via common polyurethane dispensing processes or prefabricated and has been developed to offer a wide processing window for extra handling flexibility..Huntsman's VITROXtechnologies span a range of polyurethane systems that can help with creating lightweight battery casing covers with very good thermal resistance. Mechanically stable, these products can help improve thermal barrier and thermal runaway protection..RIMLINEFC polyurethane system – a moldable, tunable foam core technology for lightweight, durable, composite sandwich applications in electric vehicles. Recently recognized by a leading global OEM as a technology of choice, this material can help with creating composite sandwich battery enclosures. It can also help in the production of under floor structures, door frames, inserts for (semi-) structural parts, and acoustically enhanced components.During The Battery Show Europe, Huntsman's automotive experts will be delivering a conference presentation entitled: Enabling Next-Gen EV Batteries with Huntsman Material Innovations. On June 3rd, at 10:00 am at the Battery Tech Theater (Hall 7), Josh Wimble, Market Segment Manager for EV Batteries, will talk about the different solutions that Huntsman has developed for EV battery applications.For more information about Huntsman's new intumescent coating or its other automotive systems, visit the team at The Battery Show Europe at Booth F86 in Hall 8. Alternatively, email: ...About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. 