Health Insurance Gets Costlier In 2025-But Here's How Indians Are Outsmarting It

Health insurance premiums rose 3.52% in 2025, but savvy Indians are locking in early, choosing floater plans, and shifting to ₹10L covers to beat rising costs.

- Naval GoelGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As India grapples with rising healthcare inflation, PolicyX .com has released its Q1 2025 Health Insurance Price Index , offering critical insights into consumer behavior and premium pricing trends. The report, based on thousands of user queries and real-time quotes from leading insurers, shows a 3.52% increase in average premiums compared to Q1 2024.“The slight uptick in premiums reflects the industry's response to rising hospitalization costs and increased claims frequency,” said Bijendra Singh, Sales Manager at PolicyX.“We're seeing consumers respond by acting earlier and locking in more comprehensive policies.”🔍 Key Insights from the IndexPremiums by Age Spike Post-40:Premiums remain relatively stable from ages 26 to 36, but rise sharply thereafter. A 46-year-old pays nearly 2.1x more than a 26-year-old for the same ₹5 lakh cover-underlining the value of early planning.Women Pay Less-But Delay More:On average, female policyholders pay 12–15% lower premiums due to actuarial life expectancy differences. However, purchase data shows women tend to delay health insurance, often until their mid-30s.Family Floater Plans Now Outpace Individual Plans:Usage of floater plans surged 18% year-on-year, with younger couples (age group 28–35) increasingly preferring bundled family coverage to save costs and streamline claims.“We're observing a shift towards family floater plans, as policyholders seek comprehensive protection with affordability,” said Prashant Kumar, Sales Team Head.“It's becoming the default choice for modern Indian families.”Coverage vs Cost: 10L Plans Growing:More buyers are opting for higher cover amounts. Premiums for ₹10 lakh coverage are only 53% higher than ₹5 lakh plans, offering double the protection at marginal extra cost.Tier 2 & Tier 3 Surge:2025 saw a 26% jump in health insurance purchases from Tier 2 and 3 cities, indicating rising awareness and digital adoption outside metros.“These patterns reflect not just economic pressure, but growing insurance literacy,” added Maninder Singh, Senior Research Analyst.“We're witnessing a real democratization of insurance access.”Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX, stated,“This index is more than a pricing report-it's a transparency tool. As healthcare evolves, our goal is to help users make better financial and health decisions with real data.”For a detailed breakdown of the Health Insurance Price Index, visit: PolicyX Health Insurance Price Index (health-insurance/health-insurance-price-index )About PolicyX:PolicyX is a trusted IRDAI-approved insurance comparison platform helping users find the right insurance with ease. Its key strength lies in real-time quote comparison, unbiased advice, and smart tools that simplify complex choices. With over 40 insurers onboard and millions of users served, PolicyX stands out for combining data-driven insights with expert support-making insurance buying transparent and hassle-free.

Naval Goel

PolicyX

+91 99712 66338

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.