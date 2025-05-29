Excel Dryer Expands Access To Eco-Friendly Hand Dryers Through Leading Green Product Platforms

Excel Dryer

Excel Dryer products are now listed on the Ecomedes platform

Ecomedes & mindful MATERIALS help specifiers with product selection supporting healthy and sustainable projects

- Josh Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing & International SalesEAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excel Dryer, Inc., the pioneering force behind the touchless, high-efficiency hand dryers, is forging a new path in sustainable design in partnership with Ecomedes and mindful MATERIALS , two comprehensive databases of eco-friendly products. Architects and designers can easily utilize these tools to find support for projects with health and sustainability goals.“We're thrilled to have a hand in guiding professionals to make environmentally responsible building decisions when specifying products for projects,” said Josh Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing & International Sales.“Ecomedes is a proven resource for analyzing products, downloading product documentation and saving time for designers mapping out projects.”Architects can now access detailed information about Excel Dryer's product line through multiple channels within the Ecomedes and mindful MATERIALS websites. The XLERATOR, XLERATOReco, ThinAirand XLERATORsynchand dryers all feature Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and Health Product Declarations (HPDs), offering transparency around materials, manufacturing and environmental impact. A recent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) demonstrated that Excel dryers can reduce a facility's carbon footprint by up to 94% compared to even 100% recycled paper towels.For projects pursuing WELL Certification, Excel products are listed in the Works with WELL directory, which is integrated into Ecomedes. Listings are also available on mindful MATERIALS, a platform powered by Ecomedes that supports material transparency and reduction of embodied carbon in the built environment.Architects and designers can register for a free webinar, June 18 at 12:00 pm ET to learn more about the latest certifications for healthy and green projects and the tools available to make the specification process easier: Designing with Purpose : Sustainable Product Selection with ecomedes & mindful MATERIALS.“This resource helps architects and specifiers evaluate Excel products against green building standards,” said Griffing.“It's gratifying to know we're supporting the development of public spaces that prioritize health and well-being.”About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.###

