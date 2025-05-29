HILL FARRER PARTNER STACEY SULLIVAN NAMED 'WOMAN OF INFLUENCE' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
Stacey Sullivan
Dean E. DennisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Stacey Sullivan is recognized as "Women of Influence: Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
“The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publisher.
“We are incredibly proud of Stacey's achievement in receiving this honor,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis .“Her dedication, achievements, and commitment to excellence set a powerful example for our firm and the legal profession."
“Transactional attorney Stacey Sullivan advises her clients on real estate, corporate, tax, and trust administration matters,” highlights the feature.“A former CPA with a broad transactional background, she applies her extensive knowledge of the law to provide her clients with comprehensive legal advice, often navigating complex issues.”
Sullivan's practice centers on representing clients across the real estate spectrum, including property owners, investors, borrowers, lenders, and tenants-on a wide variety of transactions. She has extensive experience in structuring and finalizing corporate deals, including purchases, sales, conversions, and mergers. Additionally, Sullivan counsels clients on the creation, management, and winding down of legal entities such as LLCs, corporations, and both general and limited partnerships. She was recently recognized in Lawdragon's 2025 list of“Leading Dealmakers in America.”
