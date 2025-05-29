Rising Demand For Neurological Disorders: A Key Driver Transforming The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Synthetic Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global synthetic cannabinoids market , which has seen rapid expansion in recent years, is set to grow from $1.88 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. The historical growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for alternative drugs, rising cannabis usage, growth in pharmaceutical applications, mounting demand for legal highs, and a discernible shift toward self-medication.

Will The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Continue To Grow In The Future?

Following its recent rapid growth, the synthetic cannabinoids market size is projected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. The market is expected to reach approximately $4.30 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period is likely to be driven by the burgeoning popularity of designer drugs, expanding legalization of cannabis, rising online accessibility of synthetic drugs, growing popularity of vaping, and increasing customization of cannabinoid products. Some of the major trends likely to shape the market in the forecast period include advancements in forensic toxicology techniques, machine learning applications for chemical pattern recognition, cloud-based illicit drug tracking, innovations in synthetic cannabinoid formulations, and the creation of novel cannabinoid analogs.

How Will the Rising Demand for Neurological Disorder Treatments Drive the Market?

Increasing demand for treatments for neurological disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the synthetic cannabinoids market. Neurological disorders are diseases affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves leading to the disruption of various bodily functions including movement, sensation, cognition, and overall functioning. The rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders primarily stems from an aging global population, as conditions such as Alzheimer's become more common with increasing age due to brain aging and accumulated cellular damage. Synthetic cannabinoids, which target cannabinoid receptors in the brain, can help regulate neurotransmitter activity and potentially alleviate symptoms associated with neurological disorders. For instance, in 2024, the European Brain Council reported that about 7 million people in Europe were living with Alzheimer's disease. This number is expected to double by 2030 due to an aging population, posing a significant global public health challenge. As such, the demand for treating neurological disorders is a key driving factor for the growth of the synthetic cannabinoids market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market?

Major companies operating in the synthetic cannabinoids market include Johnson Matthey, Harmony Biosciences, BioVectra, Restek Corporation, Noramco Inc., Cayman Chemical, Cerilliant Corporation, Skye Bioscience, Purisys LLC, Chiron AS, Lygos Inc., Botanix Pharmaceuticals, CB Therapeutics Inc., BayMedica, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kannalife Sciences Inc., SciSparc Ltd., 180 Life Science, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market?

The synthetic cannabinoids market has witnessed a shift in focus by major companies, who are now heavily invested in developing advanced solutions including fungal expression systems to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs. Fungal expression systems employ genetically engineered fungi for the biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoids, providing a scalable and sustainable alternative to chemical synthesis or plant extraction. These systems support the high-purity production needed for pharmaceutical and research applications. An example of this is seen in Dyadic International Inc., a US-based biotechnology company that launched a C1-cell protein production platform to produce synthetic cannabinoids in January 2022. The process is environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and capable of producing purer, regulatory-compliant cannabinoids with potential therapeutic applications in areas such as chronic pain and inflammation.

How Is The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Segmented?

The synthetic cannabinoids market report has segmented the market into various categories:

1 By Product Type: High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids, Ultra-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids

2 By Formulation: Oil, Capsules, Edibles, Vapes, Topicals

3 By Indication: Pain Management, Nausea Or Vomiting, Neurological Disorder Management, Other Indications

4 By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Research, Recreational Use, Agriculture, Nutraceuticals

5 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids: Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabinoids, Research-Grade Cannabinoids, Industrial-Use Cannabinoids

2 By Ultra-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids: Medical-Grade Cannabinoids, Biotechnology-Grade Cannabinoids, Analytical-Standard Cannabinoids

Which Regions Dominate The Synthetic Cannabinoids Market?

North America was identified as the largest regional player in the synthetic cannabinoids market as of 2024. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other key regions included in the synthetic cannabinoids market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

