The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Article, Course, And Glossary Updates: 'Periodization Training: Who Needs It?'

Periodization Training: Who Needs It -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excerpt from the article: Periodization Training: Who needs it?- Related Course: Acute Variables: Periodization Training- Additional Glossary Term: Daily Undulating Periodization (DUP)WHAT THIS REVIEW INCLUDES:This article summarizes all comparative research available on the effects of periodized and non-periodized resistance training programs, as well as their influence on outcomes for novice and experienced individuals. Studies were included if they compared periodization strategies against non-periodized training on outcomes such as strength, hypertrophy, power, and body composition. Special attention was given to the interaction between training status (novice vs. experienced) and outcome-specific benefits. The aim was to determine whether periodization strategies should be recommended, and whether training status influences recommendations. Note that there is a complete annotated bibliography below.CITATIONS:Novice Participants – Periodized vs. Non-Periodized StudiesNo significant difference (periodized = non-periodized)- Junior et al. (2022)- Borges Silva et al. (2023)- Moraes et al. (2013)- Souza et al. (2014)- De Souza et al. (2018)- Conlon et al. (2015, 2016, 2018 – grouped)- Macedo et al. (2018)- De Freitas et al. (2019)- DeBeliso et al. (2005)- de Souza Bezerra et al. (2018)Significant difference (non-periodized > periodized):- Vargas-Molina et al. (2022)- Moura et al. (2021)Significant difference (periodized > non-periodized):- Soares et al. (2022)Total: 1 of 13 studies demonstrated significantly better outcomes following periodized programs.Experienced Participants – Periodized vs. Non-Periodized StudiesNo significant difference (periodized = non-periodized):- Herrick & Stone (1996)- Loturco et al. (2016)- Pacobahyba et al. (2012)- Legey et al. (2023)- Souza et al. (2010)- Significant difference (periodized > non-periodized):- Abt et al. (2016)- Schiotz et al. (1998)- Heilbronn et al. (2020)- Kraemer et al. (2003)- Stone et al. (2000)- Hoffman et al. (2009)- Monteiro et al. (2009)- Bertazone et al. (2022)- Antretter et al. (2017)- Mann et al. (2010)- Ghobadi et al. (2022)- Ghobadi et al. (2024)Significant difference (pyramid > linear or non-periodized):Subset of above; overlaps with studies 9-12)Total: 9 of 17 studies demonstrated significantly better outcomes following periodized programs when compared to non-periodized programs, with an additional 3 studies showing pyramid set and 4th quarter performance strategies outperforming true linear or non-periodized programs.COMMENTARYSummary Statement: Subgroup Analysis by Training Experience: This analysis suggests that a larger proportion of studies including experienced exercises demonstrated significantly better outcomes following periodized programs, especially daily undulating strategies, and a strategy including pyramid sets and iterative improvements based on 4th quarter performance. Alternatively, studies including novice individuals demonstrate similar improvements following periodized and non-periodized programs. These findings imply that periodization strategies may only be significantly more beneficial for experienced exercisers.FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

