Global Value-Based Healthcare Services Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market ?

In the wake of growing healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rise in healthcare IT adoption, the value-based healthcare services market has seen impressive growth in recent years. The market, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%, is projected to evolve from $1708.77 billion in 2024 to a staggering $2,025.60 billion in 2025. The substantial rise is further fueled by increased use of predictive analytics and the emergence of population health management solutions.

What Are The Projected Growth And Market Size Of Value-Based Healthcare Services ?

The sideral journey of the value-based healthcare services market doesn't end there. The sector is expected to maintain its rapid growth in the upcoming years, reaching an estimated market size of $3,970.00 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. This forecasted growth attributes to various factors such as the expansion of artificial intelligence in healthcare, increased adoption of telehealth, a growing focus on preventive care, rising investments in healthcare, and the rapid adoption of digital health platforms.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market?

Among the major trends affecting the growth in the forecast period is a paradigm shift from fee-for-service to value-based care, advancements in healthcare analytics, integration of blockchain in healthcare, developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the technological integration in healthcare workflows. Notably, the increasing adoption of patient-centered care is poised to propel the market's growth.

Rooted in a healthcare approach that prioritizes patients' individual needs, preferences, and values, patient-centered care ensures that patients are actively involved in decision-making and treatment planning. It aligns patient needs and preferences with improved health outcomes, enhanced care quality and reduced costs. In August 2024, a survey conducted by Lakeside Healthcare At Yaxley, a UK-based general practitioners GPs healthcare facility, recorded a 3% rise in patients finding it easier to contact the practice, reduced telephone waiting times with 74% of calls answered within ten minutes, and a higher percentage of face-to-face appointments at 58%, thereby bringing to the fore the significant impact of patient-centered care in driving the growth of the value-based healthcare services market.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market?

Substantial strides in the market can be attributed to several major companies operating in it. Some of these key industry players include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, OptumHealth, Cigna Healthcare, Anthem Insurance Companies Inc. Elevance Health, Kaiser Permanente, Humana Inc., Aetna Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Genpact Limited, and VillageMD among others. These players have been instrumental in propelling the market growth.

What Key Trends Are Reshaping The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market?

Companies operating in this market space are relentlessly focusing on developing innovative solutions, especially in the sector of value-based care. By leveraging technology and expertise, these firms are able to deliver high-quality, equitable health outcomes. Kaiser Permanente, a US-based nonprofit organization, for instance, launched Risant Health in April 2023. This new nonprofit entity aimed at expanding and accelerating the adoption of value-based healthcare services through partnerships with community-based health systems, thereby enhancing patient-centered care delivery.

How Is The Value-Based Healthcare Market Segmented?

The value-based healthcare market has been segmented based on product type Accountable Care Organization ACO, Patient-Centered Medical Home PCMH, Pay for Performance, Bundled Payments, deployment type online, offline, and end-user hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, government, others end-user. Further subsegmentation includes Medicare ACOs, Commercial ACOs, Pioneer ACOs, Provider-Sponsored ACOs, Government-Funded ACOs, Independent PCMHs, Hospital-Based PCMHs, Payer-Led PCMHs, Specialty-Specific PCMHs, Multi-Payer PCMHs, and others.

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Value-Based Healthcare Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest player in the value-based healthcare services market in 2024. The report also forecasts Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the period ahead. Other regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

